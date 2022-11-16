Doha:– Managed by General Hotel Management Ltd. (GHM) and developed by the Qatari real estate consortium, Triple A Holdings in partnership with Katara Cultural Village, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort officially opens its doors to guests ahead the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022. Offering guests a serene escape where cultures blend with genuine hospitality, the much anticipated GHM property will create crafted memories and a Stay to Remember.

The highly anticipated opening of The Chedi Katara was marked with a grand opening event, held on Saturday, 12th of November 2022, offering a first look at the unique architectural elements of the property and introducing GHM’s world-class services and amenities to Qatar’s elite.

Located in the heart of Katara Cultural Village, a 30-minute drive from Hamad International Airport, The Chedi Katara provides its guests with easy access to theatres, concert halls, exhibition galleries, mosques, restaurants, shops, a park and an open amphitheatre. Mirroring the dynamic aspirations of this fascinating country while honouring its storied history as a cultural crossroad, the hotel and resort’s artistic sense and lavish interior represent a blend of Moghul architecture and Ottoman influence accentuated by local hospitality and personalised service.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests at GHM’s newest beachfront landmark, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, in line with the brand’s 30th anniversary and ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022,” said Morton Johnston, General Manager at The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort. “Located in the heart of The Katara Village, The Chedi Katara is committed to offering Qatar’s opulent audience a one-of-a-kind serene and private escape infused with GHM’s world-class, unparalleled service excellence and warm Asian hospitality,” added Johnston.

The Chedi Katara is a 91-key resort with 59 elegantly appointed rooms and suites boasting a mesmerising view of the Arabian Gulf. The resort is also home to 32 villas of varying categories, each extending into its own private garden with a private pool, offering complete seclusion and tranquillity in the heart of the city. The dramatic Hills of Katara surround the entire property, offering exceptional privacy for all rooms, suites, and villas.

The Chedi Club offers guests, who choose to stay in Club Rooms and suites and Royal Villa, a host of additional exclusive benefits. These include complimentary, breakfast and afternoon tea served daily, daily laundry service, and complimentary use of the board meeting room, which includes coffee, tea and juices.

Taking a holistic approach to wellness, The Spa at The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort adopts GHM’s heritage of Eastern philosophies to deliver Asian-inspired rituals and wellness treatments originating in the most effective principles of aromatherapy, Ayurveda, and herbalism. The Spa encompasses a men’s area with two private spa suites and a dedicated men’s private hammam, a ladies area featuring two private spa suites and two women’s-only hammams, and a dedicated Couple’s Room accessible from both the male and female sides.

Located along a dramatic 300-metre shoreline, The Chedi Katara offers guests a fully serviced private beach. The Chedi Pool commands a prime location between the hotel and the private beach, offering phenomenal views and a relaxing environment for guests to unwind.

Home to world-class culinary concepts, The Chedi Katara will be home to its signature all day dining, The Restaurant, offering live-cooking stations that will take guests on a flavorful international culinary journey. The property will also host The Beach Restaurant, The Lobby Lounge and The Cigar Lounge offering a world of gastronomic pleasures to every guest.

The resort is wholly dedicated to making each and every guest’s event a truly memorable success. The two meeting rooms available at the property are professionally equipped and are complemented with exceptional and personalised service making them ideal for exclusive corporate gatherings and executive meetings. The property offers an array of elegant private spaces as well as outdoor spaces for intimate gatherings to grand celebrations.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is the latest property opening for GHM, adding to the group’s strong pipeline of five projects across the globe. This includes The Chedi El Gouna, an upcoming beachfront resort slated to open in December 2022 on the Red Sea in Egypt.

About The Chedi Katara

A luxury GHM resort, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Doha, Qatar is situated on a beachfront setting within the landmark 100-hectare (247 acre) Katara Cultural Village. Located approximately 30 minutes from Hamad International Airport the 91-key resort offers mesmerising view of the Arabian Gulf with the dramatic Hills of Katara surrounding the entire property. Dining venues include distinct restaurants offering Arabic, Indian, Asian, Japanese, and Western cuisine. The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort embodies an exclusive fusion of tranquillity, indulgence and nature, offering its guests a serene escape where cultures blend with genuine hospitality to create crafted memories and a Stay to Remember.

About GHM

Since 1992, General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) has been melding the refined grandeur of contemporary Asian designs with local character for inspired, memorable spaces showcasing the best each destination has to offer and providing guests with a true style to remember. Under its legendary portfolio, GHM conceptualises, develops and operates some of the world’s most exceptional luxury hotels and resorts, each property being a distinct original that welcomes an unrivalled lifestyle experience. GHM’s exclusive portfolio includes The Chedi AI Bait, Sharjah, UAE, The Chedi Muscat, Oman, The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland and The Chedi Hotel and Residences Luštica Bay, Montenegro. With eight projects in the pipeline, plans for the brand to globally continue its legacy include the highly anticipated The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar.

For more information, please visit www.GHMhotels.com.