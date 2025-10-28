Revenue rose 9.2% YoY to AED 4.0 billion with operating profit climbing 41.1% YoY to AED 267.7 million in 9M 2025

Gross profit increased 23.2% YoY to AED 880.1 million, supported by efficiency gains, pricing discipline, and sustained margin improvements in 9M 2025

Progressed implementation of modernizing enterprise systems to enhance data visibility and scalability

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ghitha Holding PJSC (“Ghitha” or the “Group”; ADX: Ghitha), a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of IHC, has announced revenue of AED 4.0 billion for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, marking a 9.2% year-on-year increase, alongside operating profit of AED 267.7 million, up 41.1%. The performance was supported by recent acquisitions, consistent performance across core segments, and ongoing margin-focused initiatives.

Gross profit rose 23.2% YoY to AED 880.1 million, reflecting Ghitha’s margin-led strategy through pricing discipline, cost efficiency, and product mix enhancement. The Group also continues the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, a strategic move that will enhance agility and integration.

In Q3, Ghitha strengthened its fruit and vegetable segment through the realignment of agricultural operations via NRTC Food Holding LLC, enhancing upstream integration and supply-chain resilience.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said: “Our nine-month results reaffirm the strength of Ghitha’s strategy, combining disciplined portfolio integration, margin-led growth, and operational excellence. Performance during the period was driven by strategic acquisitions, optimized product mix, and pricing discipline, all of which continue to enhance profitability and resilience across our operations. The realignment of our farming and fresh-produce operations through NRTC strengthens linkages across our value chain and positions the business for future growth. With a more integrated platform and digital transformation well underway, Ghitha is well-positioned to close the year on a strong note and deliver sustained value to shareholders.’’

The integration of Al Jazira Poultry and consolidation of Arabian Farms also contributed to performance, expanding production capacity and diversifying revenue streams across the Group’s protein and dairy segment. These developments reflect Ghitha’s broader M&A strategy to build integrated, future-ready platforms that deliver long-term value to the nation. This includes its role in the formation of Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s newly established national food champion, which unites five leading brands to advance food resilience and innovation in the segment.

In October 2025, Ghitha was included in a strategic merger plan announced by parent company IHC to combine 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding into a single next‑generation investment powerhouse, with combined assets valued at approximately AED 120 billion. The transaction, expected to complete by mid-November 2025, will create one of Abu Dhabi’s largest investment platforms, uniting diversified capabilities across the energy and consumer sectors. The merger is expected to enhance national sustainability and solidify Ghitha’s leadership in food and resource security.

About Ghitha Holding:

Ghitha Holding PJSC is a private joint stock company incorporated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It operates as a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC). Ghitha emerged as an investment holding company; with its portfolio of subsidiaries and associates consisting of: Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy Farm, Al Jazira Poultry Farm, Arabian Farms, Al Ajban Poultry, Alliance Food Company, Zee Stores International, Agrinv (Al Hashemeya), Royal Horizon Holding, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company, Mirak, NRTC Group, Apex Investment PSC (ADX: APEX), Invictus Investments (ADX: INVICTUS), Anina Culinary, Al Jaraf Fisheries, International Food Industries, and HarvEst Foods. The Group is collectively engaged in dairy, poultry, fish, agriculture, food commodities, edible oils, trading and distribution.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

