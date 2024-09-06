Jordan: In a celebration of industry excellence, Mohamad Ibrahim, Group CEO of XS.com, was awarded the prestigious title of "Global Inspirational CEO of the Year" during the Global Financial Innovation (GFI) Awards Ceremony, powered by Jordan Financial Expo & Awards (JFEX) 2024.

The event, organized by the AFAQ Group at the renowned Mövenpick Hotel in Amman, Jordan, brought together leading figures from the financial and fintech sectors across the region.

Mr. Ibrahim’s role as Guest of Honor was a highlight of the evening, with attendees acknowledging his significant impact on the industry.

The "Global Inspirational CEO of the Year" award stands as a testament to Mr. Ibrahim’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation and lead in a dynamic sector.

This recognition underscores his exceptional leadership and far-reaching contributions to the financial industry, reflecting his ability to navigate and lead in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

Under Mr. Ibrahim’s leadership, XS.com has expanded its global footprint and continues to offer a wide range of cutting-edge financial services tailored to traders, investors, and institutional clients.

His emphasis on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence has set new standards in the industry and driven XS.com’s success.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Ibrahim remarked:

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition, and I accept it on behalf of the entire team at XS.com. Our vision has always been to lead with innovation, integrity, and a client-first approach. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at XS.com, and I look forward to continuing to push boundaries in this ever-evolving industry."

Ms. Suhair Alashqar, CEO of AFAQ Group, said:

"It is our honor to welcome Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim as a Guest of Honor at our event. He has been a driving force in financial innovation and is known for his leadership and visionary approach. He is also an inspiration to Lebanese entrepreneurs worldwide."

The JFEX 2024 event, attended by top executives, industry leaders, and influencers, reaffirmed its status as a premier platform for recognizing excellence in the financial world.

XS.com has recently been recognized with a range of awards for its mission to provide traders, institutional investors, and brokers worldwide with access to profound institutional liquidity and cutting-edge trading technology. This is coupled with a seamless user experience, outstanding relationship management, and exceptional customer support.

