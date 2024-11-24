Dubai – GFH Partners Ltd. (“GFH Partners”), the DIFC based global asset management arm of GFH Financial Group, today announced that it has successfully secured A-Class purpose built student housing assets worth US$ 300 million in the United States.

The assets have been added to GFH Partners’ US student housing platform, which now has more than 5,500 beds and assets under management worth approximately US$900 million. The assets are presently 99% occupied and are within pedestrian distance to major public four-year universities, with enrollments exceeding 30,000 students per academic year. These include two assets serving the University of North Texas (859 beds), an asset targetting student accommodation for the University of Kentucky (649 beds), and a development project within close proximity to the University of Tennessee set to deliver around 605 beds upon completion in 2026. The three markets benefit from strong enrollment growth in their respective universities and have limited supply thus allowing for higher occupancy and stronger rental growth.

GFH Partners has executed the above transactions in partnership with SQ Asset Management, an Atlanta based student housing operator founded in 2013 with over 15,000 beds under management; and Vesper Holdings, a New York based operator founded in 2007 with over 30,000 beds under management.

Commenting on the secured transactions, Mr. Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners, said, “These acquisitions build on our strong track record and proven capability in the student housing sector. The assets secured deliver attractive risk-return profile opportunities to our investors. We continue to see merit in deploying capital in this sector due to the demand-supply imbalances in leading, four-year public universities with strong research and/or sporting programs. Our partnerships with proven managers like SQ and Vesper are strategic and ensure best-in-class execution of our activities in this sector.”

GFH Partners Ltd. (“GFHP” or “GFH Partners”) is a fully owned subsidiary of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. (the “Group”), an estblished financial group listed on multiple GCC exchanges and managing over US$21 billion in assets, and is focused on the Group’s global real estate asset management business. Previously known as GFH Capital Limited (“GCL”), GFH Partners Ltd. was rebranded in 2023 as the real estate investment and asset management arm of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. GFHP is incorporated and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The company has offices in London, UK, and in the Kingdom of Bahrain. GFHP covers the full investment cycle of sourcing, acquiring, structuring, managing, and exiting real estate investments. GFHP’s investment activities are spread across the United States, GCC, Europe, and the United Kingdom with assets under management exceeding $6 billion. In addition to real estate investments, GFHP has built its capabilities and competitive advantage by acquiring strategic stakes in quality real estate asset managers across the globe. In line with the company’s thematic investment approach, operating partners are selected based on their exceptional track record, in addition to having a strong on-the-ground presence, and an exclusive pipeline of investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.gfhpartners.com

