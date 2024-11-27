Manama, Bahrain – GFH Financial Group (“GFH”) today announced the launch of OUTLIVE in Cityscape, an innovative real estate developer and creator of master planned communities and mixed-use projects with a focus on health and well-being, which will operate across the MENA region and Europe.

OUTLIVE leverages the combined expertise and capabilities of the GFH Group and its management team with proven expertise in development, design and conceptualization of living communities. OUTLIVE will operate in Europe and the Mena region with a particular focus on the growing and attractive Saudi as well as the UAE markets where there is strong demand for such focus and need for communities that deliver well-being attributes in addition to physical appeal.

The venture addresses six key wellness dimensions: Social connection, Environmental stewardship, Physical health, Emotional awareness, Mental engagement, and Spiritual wellness, all working together to create a holistic approach to human wellbeing.

Commenting, Mr. Hisham Al-Rayes, Chairman of OUTLIVE and GFH Group CEO remarked, “OUTLIVE represents our initiative to create differentiated communities where wellness and sustainability go hand in hand. This venture reflects our commitment to our region by creating unique and differentiated real estate offering.”

Adding, Mr. Walid El Hindi, Board Member and Managing Director of OUTLIVE, said, “This is not just a real estate company - it’s an opportunity to create people-centric communities, fostering connections, and a profound sense of belonging. While sustainability in real estate centers on creating buildings that care for the planet, wellness real estate focuses on crafting places that care for the people.”

In line with its mission, OUTLIVE is also bringing senior living to the region by developing supportive environments specifically designed for older adults. These premium communities will provide personalized services and foster social connections, promoting a dignified and fulfilling lifestyle catering to seniors.

As OUTLIVE prepares to unveil its ambitious projects, it aims to raise the bar for transformative developments across the MENA region and Europe.