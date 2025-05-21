Manama, Bahrain – GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) recently announced the launch of the next generation of its investment app with the release of a conversational voice feature for its AI-powered assistant, the GFH AI Assistant, becoming the first investment bank in the region to roll out a fully voice-operated conversational AI assistant, enabling users to manage their investments simply by speaking to the app.

The initiative comes within GFH’s constant strive to embrace cutting-edge financial technologies and industry-leading security measures, ensuring clients enjoy a seamless and highly protected investment journey, from registration and onboarding to real-time portfolio management. The enhanced AI assistant is powered by OpenAI and offers instant intelligent responses, creating a highly intuitive and responsive user experience, and offering an all-in-one fully digital investment experience.

The launch of the upgraded AI assistant builds on the Group’s ongoing digital transformation strategy and further enhances its position as one of the leading investment banks in the GCC region, where it was recently honoured with two prestigious regional awards for leadership in digital banking and fintech solutions

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Osama Nasr, Chief Digital Banking Officer of GFH, said: “We are delighted to introduce the next generation of the GFH AI Assistant — the first voice-enabled AI assistant of its kind among investment banks in the GCC. This enhanced version allows users to engage in natural, hands-free conversations to check their portfolio performance, inquire about expected returns, or explore new investment opportunities - anytime, anywhere. We’re excited for our clients to experience the future of intelligent investing with the GFH AI Assistant.”

He added: “Our goal is to lead the region in digital innovation by bringing the future of investing into our clients’ hands today. With this new conversational AI feature, we’re removing barriers and making digital investing as simple and intuitive as having a conversation. It’s about creating a more connected and effortless experience for our investors – in line with our commitment to delivering solutions that align with their needs and how they choose to engage with their finances.”

Additionally, investors can access the GFH Wakala Account through the app, offering expected monthly returns of up to 7% per annum with monthly profit distribution exclusively available to individual investors. The app also supports a wide range of secure payment methods, including cryptocurrency, providing users with maximum flexibility in how they invest.

The upgraded GFH AI Assistant is now available through the updated GFH app, downloadable via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and it is open to all GCC nationals and residents.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

About Wakala Investments

Wakala is an agency contract, where the account holder (principal) appoints GFH (agent) to carry out investment activities on its behalf. Investments in Wakala are subject to risks, and returns are not guaranteed. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any investment product in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be prohibited by applicable laws or regulations. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and, if in doubt, seek independent legal, tax and financial advice before making any investment decision.

GFH Financial Group

Nawal Al Naji

Senior Manager - Corporate Communications

Email: Nalnaji@gfh.com