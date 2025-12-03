Manama: GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce its investment as a Cornerstone Investor in the initial public offering (IPO) of Mininglamp Technology, a leading data intelligence application software company and one of the world’s first publicly traded Agentic AI company.

With headquarters in China, Mininglamp Technology has built an 18-year track record of product innovation and scale in the data intelligence sector. The company serves a premium client base, including 135 Fortune Global 500 customers, offering AI-driven software solutions that help enterprises analyze vast datasets to enhance marketing performance, streamline operations, and strengthen decision-making. Mininglamp is the largest provider in China in both marketing intelligence and operational intelligence by revenue and is among the first companies in China to adopt AIoT, AIOps, and multimodal LLM technologies.

Commenting, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Group CEO & Board Member of GFH, said: “Our cornerstone commitment to Mininglamp Technology aligns with GFH’s strategy of backing category leading businesses at the intersection of software, data intelligence, and AI. The company is a market leader and a first mover operating in an industry characterized by tailwinds in government policies and the growing demand for data intelligence from enterprises. We see compelling real-economy applications powered by advanced large-model capabilities and believe the company is well positioned to capture structurally rising demand for data-driven decision-making.”

He added: “This investment also supports our strategy to broaden our presence across Asian markets through investing in high conviction opportunities. Mininglamp represents a strong thematic fit for GFH and sets the stage for additional cornerstone participations and partnerships across Asia.”

Mr. Minghui Wu, CEO, CTO, and Founder of Mininglamp Technology, also commented: “We are pleased to welcome GFH as a Cornerstone Investor in our IPO. The Group’s trust in our vision and technology reinforces the strength of our platform and the growing global demand for intelligent, AI-driven enterprise solutions. We look forward to building a long-term partnership as we continue to scale our innovations and expand our reach across international markets.”

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial groups in the GCC region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management exceeding US$ 22.51 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.