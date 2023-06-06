Manama – GFH Financial Group (GFH or the Group) yesterday inaugurated its 58 Avenue afforestation initiative in Seef District. Timed to coincide with World Environment Day (June 5, 2023), the campaign was kicked off in the presence of HE Shaikha Maram Bint Isa Al-Khalifa, the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), Mr. Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer of GFH, Eng. Saleh Tarada, Chairman of the Capital Municipality Council, Mr. Hassan Abdullah Al Madani, Deputy of Capital Governor, representatives from Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), Mr. Ali Al-Qaseer, Co-Founder and Chairman of CleanUp Bahrain, and a number of dignitaries, bankers, and senior business leaders.

Under the initiative, GFH planted trees on a 2 km area in collaboration with the Capital Municipal Council and CleanUp Bahrain, in line with the Group’s commitment to the implementation of best environmental, social, and corporate governance practices (ESG). This includes considerable efforts aimed at raising awareness of the critical need for environmental preservation and contributing to agricultural development across the Kingdom.

Through this campaign, amongst its other broad ranging sustainability efforts, GFH aims to play a vital role in planting fruitful seeds of ESG in Bahrain by spreading social awareness and supporting sustainable development including action on the environment, education, healthcare, cultural initiatives and charitable donations including those to support people with special needs and the elderly, among others.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer of GFH, said, "We are pleased to support the planting of trees in the Seef area in line with the Group’s ESG practices and sustainability efforts. This initiative reflects GFH’s robust belief in corporate social responsibility and its significant role in social development, supporting initiatives and functions to serve the local communities where we operate.”

Mr. Salah Sharif added, "GFH is fully committed to making a positive sustainable environmental impact in the local community in partnership with relevant parties in the public and private sectors. These types of initiatives help to pave the way for comprehensive action covering all social sectors and in order to meet a broad range of needs. To stay on track with our sustainability goals, the Group is eager to serve the local community and realise its objectives through a mix of volunteer labour, environmental protection, and social care."

GFH is driven by the vision to innovate and realize value across its business lines and for its diverse group of stakeholders leveraging its robust, sustainable, and equitable business model. Since its inception, the Group has implemented a range of initiatives related to ESG standards across its operations and activities aimed at creating a lasting positive impact.”

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. It is supported by many non-governmental organizations, businesses, and government entities and represents the primary United Nations outreach day supporting the environment.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Asset Management, Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are focused in the GCC, North Africa and India. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securitas Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com

Media Contacts:

GFH Financial Group

Nawal Al-Naji

Senior Manager- Corporate Communications

Email: nalnaji@gfh.com

Website: www.gfh.com

FinMark Communications

Zahraa Taher

Email: ztaher@finmarkcoms.com