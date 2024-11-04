with First Sky Villas in the Region

Project to feature 260 keys luxury hotel and residences with sky gardens overlooking Harbour Marina.

Project will have the highest infinity pool in Bahrain overlooking Bahrain Bay.

Manama: GFH Financial Group (GFH), a leading investment bank, in partnership with Infracorp, today announced on sidelines of Gateway Gulf Forum 2024, that they have signed with Kempinski to launch Harbour Heights Kempinski Hotel and exclusive branded residences. The project will deliver the next level of luxury, waterfront living in the heart of Mamana’s exclusive Bahrain Harbour, which is strategically positioned in downtown Bahrain within a key financial and lifestyle hub as well as in close proximity to other prominent leisure, business, and transportation centers in the Kingdom.

Kempinski Harbour Heights will offer unmatched panoramic views of the Bahrain Harbour and Marina and the adjacent Bahrain Bay. The project will comprise of Sky Villas, marking the first Kempinski branded villas with direct sea views, and 260 luxury apartments and hotel rooms. The villas and residences will be developed to the highest and most exacting design specifications and will benefit from premium lifestyle offerings including the highest swimming pool in Bahrain with 360 views, a sprawling roof top garden with kids play areas, indoor sports facilities, as well as an outdoor gym, tennis courts, and basketball court. Residences also benefit from an international fine dining offering, cigar lounge and meeting facilities, as well as exclusive access to the Kempinski hotel’s broad range of world-class services and amenities.

Sales are scheduled to launch before the end of 2024, with the hotel due for completion at the end of 2025 and the residences in the first half of 2026.

Commenting, Ms.Barbara Muckermann, CEO of Kempinski, said, “We are excited to develop Kempinski Harbour Heights as a landmark that epitomizes luxury and sophistication in Bahrain. This project reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding quality and a world-class lifestyle for owners and investors, setting a new benchmark in upscale, waterfront living in Bahrain. Each residence will be crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring an environment that combines elegance with modern amenities for a truly elevated experience.”

Adding, Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, said, “We are very proud of the positive impact this landmark project will have for Bahrain. We are dedicated to supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing development and its Vision 2030 objectives by bringing exceptional projects to market that enhance both the residential and tourism offerings in the Kingdom. Kempinski Harbour Heights is a prime example of how we continue to attract world-class hospitality brands, setting a new standard in luxury living that complements Bahrain’s ambitious goals for economic diversification and international appeal.”

Harbour Heights is a groundbreaking development in Bahrain, encompassing residential, medical, retail, hospitality, and leisure facilities across 35,900 sqm at the core of Bahrain Harbour. With a total GFA surpassing 137,000 sqm, this avant-garde complex epitomizes luxury, uniqueness, and distinction, promising to introduce a new waterfront lifestyle experience to the Kingdom’s future vision. As a comprehensive mixed-use district, Harbour Heights is set to redefine modern living and elevate the standards of urban convenience and sophistication in Bahrain.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management exceeding US$21 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC and North Africa, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.