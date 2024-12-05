PHOTO
GF Piping Systems, a division of Georg Fischer AG and a global provider of piping solutions, today inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Cairo, Egypt. Developed in a joint venture called EGFCO, a partnership with Egypt Gas and Green Coast Enterprises, the new plant will serve increasing regional demands for reliable infrastructure piping systems that support sustainable infrastructure and energy efficiency.
The establishment of this facility aligns with GF Piping Systems’ focus on expanding its manufacturing footprint to bring essential flow solutions closer to customers in the Middle East and Africa. The plant will manufacture HDPE and MDPE pipes, along with specialized piping solutions designed to meet the specific needs of the regional infrastructure market. It will support local projects that are in line with Egypt's national development objectives and be the gateway to Africa.
“Our expansion in Egypt reflects our commitment to serving this dynamic market with locally produced, high-quality solutions for water, gas, and energy infrastructure,” said Andreas Müller, GF CEO and interim President GF Piping Systems. “We look forward to working closely with Egypt Gas in bringing durable and sustainable systems to support essential infrastructure across the region.”
A Collaborative Effort for Local Development
The Cairo facility is the result of a strategic collaboration between GF Piping Systems, Egypt Gas, the largest gas distributor in Egypt, and Green Coast Enterprises, a private-sector leader in sustainable infrastructure. The partners aim to support local supply chains and bring advanced piping solutions to the Egyptian market.
Eng. Wael Gowayed, Chairman of Egypt Gas, commented, “We are pleased to see the completion of this facility, which will play a key role in fulfilling Egypt’s demand for high-quality, locally produced state-of-the-art flow solutions. We anticipate this plant will bring multiple economic and operational benefits, including local job creation and supply chain resilience.”
Mr. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Executive Director of Green Coast Enterprises, added, “This new facility represents a commitment to long-term collaboration for sustainable development. Through this partnership with GF Piping Systems and Egypt Gas, we are building infrastructure that is not only functional but sustainable, aligning with Egypt’s goals for the future.”
Supporting Regional Infrastructure and Sustainability
Occupying a 25,000-square-meter site, the new Cairo plant is strategically located for efficient distribution across Egypt and the region. The facility will improve the reliability of the local supply chain, reduce lead times, and support the regional market with high-quality, durable flow solutions. By producing locally, GF Piping Systems aims to minimize the carbon footprint associated with international transport, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.
Official Support
A government representative at the inauguration underscored the importance of the private sector in advancing Egypt’s infrastructure and supporting sustainable growth. “{Minister’s placeholder quote will be added here following the event.}”
GF Piping Systems
GF Piping Systems creates connections for life as the superior water and flow solutions provider for industries and infrastructure, enabling the safe and sustainable transport of fluids.
The division focuses on industry-leading leak-free piping solutions and engineering services for numerous demanding end-market segments. Its global sales, engineering, and manufacturing footprint reflects its strong focus on customer-centricity and innovation, and its award-winning portfolio includes fittings, valves, pipes, vaults, chambers, automation, fabrication, and jointing technologies.
GF Piping Systems has its own sales companies in 33 countries and fabrication hubs in 15 countries, which means it is always by its customers' side. Production sites in 40 locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia ensure sufficient availability and quick, reliable delivery. In 2023, GF Piping Systems generated sales of CHF 2'100 million and employed 8'798 people. GF Piping Systems is a division of Georg Fischer AG (GF), founded in 1802 and headquartered in Schaffhausen (Switzerland).