GF Piping Systems, a division of Georg Fischer AG and a global provider of piping solutions, today ‎inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Cairo, Egypt. Developed in a joint venture called ‎EGFCO, a partnership with Egypt Gas and Green Coast Enterprises, the new plant will serve ‎increasing regional demands for reliable infrastructure piping systems that support sustainable ‎infrastructure and energy efficiency.‎

The establishment of this facility aligns with GF Piping Systems’ focus on expanding its manufacturing ‎footprint to bring essential flow solutions closer to customers in the Middle East and Africa. The plant ‎will manufacture HDPE and MDPE pipes, along with specialized piping solutions designed to meet the ‎specific needs of the regional infrastructure market. It will support local projects that are in line with ‎Egypt's national development objectives and be the gateway to Africa.‎

‎“Our expansion in Egypt reflects our commitment to serving this dynamic market with locally produced, ‎high-quality solutions for water, gas, and energy infrastructure,” said Andreas Müller, GF CEO and interim ‎President GF Piping Systems. “We look forward to working closely with Egypt Gas in bringing durable ‎and sustainable systems to support essential infrastructure across the region.”‎

A Collaborative Effort for Local Development

The Cairo facility is the result of a strategic collaboration between GF Piping Systems, Egypt Gas, the ‎largest gas distributor in Egypt, and Green Coast Enterprises, a private-sector leader in sustainable ‎infrastructure. The partners aim to support local supply chains and bring advanced piping solutions to ‎the Egyptian market.‎

Eng. Wael Gowayed, Chairman of Egypt Gas, commented, “We are pleased to see the completion of ‎this facility, which will play a key role in fulfilling Egypt’s demand for high-quality, locally produced state-‎of-the-art flow solutions. We anticipate this plant will bring multiple economic and operational benefits, ‎including local job creation and supply chain resilience.”‎

Mr. Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Executive Director of Green Coast Enterprises, added, “This new ‎facility represents a commitment to long-term collaboration for sustainable development. Through this ‎partnership with GF Piping Systems and Egypt Gas, we are building infrastructure that is not only ‎functional but sustainable, aligning with Egypt’s goals for the future.”‎

Supporting Regional Infrastructure and Sustainability

Occupying a 25,000-square-meter site, the new Cairo plant is strategically located for efficient ‎distribution across Egypt and the region. The facility will improve the reliability of the local supply chain, ‎reduce lead times, and support the regional market with high-quality, durable flow solutions. By ‎producing locally, GF Piping Systems aims to minimize the carbon footprint associated with international ‎transport, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable practices.‎

Official Support

A government representative at the inauguration underscored the importance of the private sector in ‎advancing Egypt's infrastructure and supporting sustainable growth.

‎ ‎GF Piping Systems ‎

GF Piping Systems creates connections for life as the superior water and flow solutions provider for industries and ‎infrastructure, enabling the safe and sustainable transport of fluids. ‎

The division focuses on industry-leading leak-free piping solutions and engineering services for numerous demanding ‎end-market segments. Its global sales, engineering, and manufacturing footprint reflects its strong focus on customer-‎centricity and innovation, and its award-winning portfolio includes fittings, valves, pipes, vaults, chambers, automation, ‎fabrication, and jointing technologies. ‎

GF Piping Systems has its own sales companies in 33 countries and fabrication hubs in 15 countries, which means it is ‎always by its customers' side. Production sites in 40 locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia ensure ‎sufficient availability and quick, reliable delivery. In 2023, GF Piping Systems generated sales of CHF 2'100 million and ‎employed 8'798 people. GF Piping Systems is a division of Georg Fischer AG (GF), founded in 1802 and headquartered ‎in Schaffhausen (Switzerland).