Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GF Corys, a leading provider of water and flow solutions in the Middle East with over 45 years of local experience, today announced the regional launch of their UltraFlow Drainage Solution.

This groundbreaking system blends GF Piping Systems’ world-class quality with GF Corys' deep regional expertise, setting a new standard for performance and value across the Middle East.

UltraFlow reflects GF Corys’ unwavering commitment to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and delivering exceptional value at every stage of the project lifecycle.

The region faces unique drainage challenges due to factors such as extreme temperatures, sand accumulation, and stringent construction requirements. UltraFlow is specifically engineered to address these issues, providing solutions that are crucial for the region's infrastructure. Its innovative design ensures zero leaks, which is vital for water-scarce areas like the UAE, allowing for a significant reduction in water waste. This not only helps conserve precious water resources but also supports broader environmental sustainability goals in the region.

In addition to water conservation, UltraFlow is built for enhanced durability, made with high-quality materials that are rigorously tested to withstand the extreme heat and harsh chemicals typical in local construction projects. Its user-friendly design allows for faster installation, reducing both time and labour costs for contractors. These combined benefits make UltraFlow an ideal solution for the demanding drainage needs of the Middle East.

This announcement marks a major milestone, as GF Corys shifts from shipping 500 tons of material from Europe to the UAE to manufacturing locally, cutting an estimated 100 tons of CO2 emissions and significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

"UltraFlow represents a game-changing solution for the region," said Bart van Bastelaere, Managing Director of GF Corys. "Leveraging GF Piping Systems' global expertise, this system is specifically designed to address the region's unique challenges. Its timely introduction aligns with our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable drainage solutions that meet the evolving demands of infrastructure development in the Middle East."

"Our commitment is clear: zero water leaks when our products are properly used and installed. In the Middle East, where non-revenue water (NRW) averages 38 percent according to the World Bank, this stark statistic underscores the urgent need for investment in high-quality piping systems across the region. With challenges like water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and climate change, the right infrastructure is essential to reducing waste and ensuring sustainable water management."

"GF UltraFlow is now available across the Middle East, supported by GF Corys' exceptional customer service and technical support," added Mohammad Ismail, Product Manager at GF Corys. "Our team of drainage specialists is committed to helping customers choose the right UltraFlow solution for their projects and ensuring a seamless installation process."

For more information about the UltraFlow Drainage Solution or GF Piping Systems’ comprehensive range of products, visit: www.gfcorys.com

About GF Corys

GF Corys is a leading provider of drainage solutions in the Middle East, with over 45 years of experience serving the region. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of drainage products and services, from design and engineering to installation and after-sales support. Our commitment to innovation and quality ensures that we deliver reliable and sustainable drainage solutions for all types of projects.

About GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems creates connections for life as the superior water and flow solutions provider for industries and infrastructure, enabling the safe and sustainable transport of fluids.

The division focuses on industry-leading leak-free piping solutions and engineering services for numerous demanding end-market segments. Its global sales, engineering, and manufacturing footprint reflects its strong focus on customer-centricity and innovation, and its award-winning portfolio includes fittings, valves, pipes, vaults, chambers, automation, fabrication, and jointing technologies.

GF Piping Systems has its own sales companies in 33 countries and fabrication hubs in 15 countries, which means it is always by its customers' side. Production sites in 40 locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia ensure sufficient availability and quick, reliable delivery. In 2023, GF Piping Systems generated sales of CHF 2'100 million and employed 8'798 people. GF Piping Systems is a division of Georg Fischer AG (GF), founded in 1802 and headquartered in Schaffhausen (Switzerland).

www.gfps.com