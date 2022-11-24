Abu Dhabi: Gewan Hotel Management under Gewan Holding, is a unique hotel management company that operates and manages hotels and actively creates a delicate high-class Lifestyle for guests by casting the elite life, insisting on the service spirit of “customer-focused, quality service”. Gewan Hospitality also provides specialized asset management services, which range from operations management, and revenue management to human resources training, and franchise selection and negotiation.

Hotel Management is the most highly regarded intimate luxury hotel and resort management company based in Abu Dhabi with a local and regional presence. It is one of the top brands that are synonymous with personalized and friendly service. It built an elite team of professionals experienced in the hospitality industry, to set new levels of excellence to surpass customer expectations in managing hotel operations. Apart from hotel management, Gewan also holds expertise in providing asset management to hotels. This function houses various including Operations Management, Revenue Management, and Audits, supporting the owner with ancillary services.

Ahmed Hassib, the co-founder and CEO of Gewan Hotel Management, said,” Through our commitment to excellence, Gewan Hotel Management aims to lead the tourism sector and inspire others by offering the highest standards of consistent and efficient hotel services for our guests. Its mission is to provide remarkable experiences as one of the most successful hospitality management companies by satisfying their customers, guests, associates, partners, and owners by catering to exemplary standards.”

He added,” Gewan constantly works to achieve its short and long term-strategy through all their operations focusing on different market segments. Its belief is rooted in transparency. Gewan Hotel Management always impresses guests’ expectations by providing impeccable services, meeting customers’ demands, adapting to changing market outlook and prospects, and continuously changing the perception of service.”

Gewan’s wide geographic presence allows them to provide a unique combination of extensive global resources, technical expertise, and in-depth local knowledge to its clients.

They are prevalent in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah in the UAE, and also across many places in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Europe.

