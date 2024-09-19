Products are available in collaboration with e&, and are covered by the Apple global warranty and eligible for AppleCare

Deliveries are made in under hour in Dubai and select areas in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, UAE: Through Careem’s rapid electronics delivery service, Quik Electronics, you can now order Apple’s latest tech lineup in under an hour, including the highly anticipated iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more.

Starting Friday September 20 when the products launch in the UAE, customers can skip the queues and enjoy exclusive early access to purchase Apple’s highly anticipated new release, delivered in Dubai and select areas in Abu Dhabi.

Offered in collaboration with e&, launch stocks will be exclusively available to customers who have made at least five transactions on the Careem app, before becoming accessible to all customers. All products come with Apple’s global warranty and are eligible for AppleCare. The devices are not network locked and can be used on any mobile network globally.

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “We’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to get their hands on the latest iPhone on the same day it launches globally. Better yet, they’ll enjoy the convenience of instant delivery. Quik Electronics has been hugely popular since we launched, becoming another awesome benefit of the Careem Everything App - a one-stop solution for all your needs, be it a ride, your favorite meal, weekly groceries, or the latest iPhone.”

Quik Electronics offers customers the latest phones, tablets, gaming accessories, wearables, and more in just a few taps. All items come with a standard manufacturer’s warranty, and customers can return items for free within 24 hours, provided the packaging is intact and unopened. The addition of Apple’s latest lineup is part of Quik Electronics’ effort to expand its product line, giving customers instant access to the newest tech as soon as it hits the market.

Careem Plus members enjoy exclusive discounts on Quik Electronics, as well as savings across Careem’s other services, including unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on food and grocery orders, discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, cashback on rides, discounts on home cleaning and laundry services, and more. Careem Plus members save an average of AED 300 per month, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.

To order the latest iPhone via Careem, download or open the Careem app and tap on ‘Quik Electronics’ on the app home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

