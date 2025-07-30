Highlights Muslim-friendly experiences and culturally considerate stays across Germany’s cities and scenic regions

AI-powered chatbot supports Muslim travellers with real-time answers

Dubai: The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) has launched the Germany Halal Travel Guide, a dedicated resource designed to support Muslim travellers in planning seamless, culturally respectful journeys throughout Germany.

Available in both English and Arabic, the guide can be downloaded free of charge from a dedicated microsite hosted on the official Germany Travel website.

Created with the expectations of GCC visitors in mind, the guide features practical information and curated recommendations. It highlights halal dining, prayer spaces, and culturally considerate stays that help visitors from the region feel comfortable and confident while exploring Germany.

Germany Welcomes All with Comfort, Respect and Accessibility

Germany continues to grow as a preferred destination for travellers from the GCC, supported by a well-developed infrastructure, strong hospitality standards, and an inclusive approach to tourism. In cities such as Berlin, Dresden, Dusseldorf and Munich, visitors can enjoy a wide selection of halal restaurants, Arabic-speaking staff, and accessible prayer spaces, all contributing to a sense of ease and belonging.

The Germany Halal Travel Guide offers valuable insights for Muslim travellers seeking experiences aligned with their lifestyle and travel preferences. Whether visiting for leisure, medical care, education, or retail tourism, the guide introduces options that support spiritual needs and cultural expectations. It also showcases Germany’s natural beauty, cultural landmarks, and world-class wellness facilities in a format that makes trip planning both efficient and rewarding.

Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing and Sales Office, GNTO GCC, said: “The launch of our Halal Travel Guide reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring Muslim travellers feel informed and welcomed in Germany. The guide presents clear, accessible information to support planning and create a worry-free travel experience. We are committed to showing guests from the GCC that Germany is a destination where they can explore freely while staying connected to their faith and traditions.”

Meaningful Travel Experiences Across Cities and Countryside

The guide presents region-specific insights from across Germany, connecting Muslim-friendly services with iconic landmarks and hidden gems. In Berlin, visitors will find a vibrant city that embraces diversity, while destinations like Munich offer scenic relaxation with culturally aware hospitality. From luxury shopping in Düsseldorf to the historic architecture of Dresden, the guide outlines accessible experiences that reflect the wide interests of GCC travellers.

Each destination includes references to services such as prayer facilities, halal food options, and accommodation that meets the expectations of Muslim guests. In addition, the guide supports itinerary planning by suggesting travel tips and destination pairings that simplify decision-making for both first-time and returning visitors. The result is a travel resource that makes it easier to balance spiritual considerations with leisure and discovery.

Smart Digital Tools Enhance Access and Confidence

To further support travellers, GNTO has introduced an AI-powered chatbot on the Halal Travel Guide microsite. This interactive assistant allows users to ask real-time questions such as where to find halal restaurants in Munich or the closest mosque to a specific hotel in Berlin. The chatbot is available in both English and Arabic, offering instant access to practical travel information from the guide, specifically tailored to Muslim visitors.

This innovation reflects GNTO’s broader focus on digital transformation, multilingual engagement, and smart tools that empower travellers to plan independently. The chatbot complements the guide’s user-friendly format and serves as an accessible touchpoint for GCC visitors seeking trusted information both before and during their visit.

Yamina Sofo added: “We know that convenience and clarity matter. The chatbot is an example of how we are using digital tools to support travellers from the GCC with real-time, useful answers. Our goal is to create meaningful connections and make planning a visit to Germany easier and more enjoyable for everyone.”

Germany offers GCC families a welcoming travel experience, with Arabic-speaking services, family-friendly activities, and scenic lakes ideal for all ages. Improved air connectivity with direct flights to major cities makes accessing these natural retreats easier than ever, opening the door to a journey that blends culture, comfort and discovery.

The Germany Halal Travel Guide and AI chatbot are available here - https://www.germany.travel/en/campaign/germany-halal-travel-guide/home.html

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. As the central organisation for promoting inbound tourism to Germany, the GNTB works closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations to develop strategies and marketing campaigns that promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and encourage tourists to visit the country. The aim is to unlock future commercial potential and thus add value to the German economy by attracting international visitors to Germany.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Targeted market research and detailed analysis of global travel trends and market-specific customer demand

Supporting the German travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, by sharing expertise and connecting German providers with the international travel trade.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on digital transformation

The ‘Germany. Simply inspiring’ brand profile represents a high-quality, service-oriented, sustainable, and inclusive travel destination in the market.

From its head office in Frankfurt, the GNTB manages 19 foreign representative offices in established and in high-potential source markets.

