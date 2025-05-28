Dubai, UAE – In a powerful gesture of cross-border collaboration, H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to Dubai, visited the iconic flagship store of Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai. This prestigious visit underscored the shared commitment of Germany and the UAE to deepening economic, cultural, and commercial ties through platforms that reach directly into the lives of everyday consumers.

Her Excellency was warmly received by Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, who personally led the tour across the store’s vibrant international sections. Of particular note were the shelves stocked with premium German products — a symbol of the enduring trade bond between the two nations. Her Excellency was accompanied by Ms Daisy Schmidt, Director Competence Center for Food and Agriculture of German Chamber of Commerce

Germany and the United Arab Emirates enjoy a long-standing partnership built on mutual trust and economic synergy. With over USD 130 billion (AED 478 billion) in non-oil trade over the past decade, and Germany accounting for 22% of all Arab-German commerce, the collaboration continues to flourish. In 2021 alone, non-oil trade reached USD 9.5 billion — marking a 10.5% year-on-year increase.

“We are truly honoured to welcome Her Excellency and Ms Daisy Schmidt to Al Maya,” said Mr. Kamal Vachani. “This visit reflects our shared values of openness, quality, and global connection. At Al Maya, we take great pride in being a cultural and commercial bridge — bringing the best of the world to the region.”

With a strong presence across the GCC, Al Maya Group remains a powerhouse in retail, distribution, and import, championing international cooperation through its extensive offerings and inclusive business philosophy.