Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, has announced its participation in Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025. At the event, Genetec will demonstrate the latest advancements in physical security systems, including its enterprise-grade Security Center Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Scheduled to run from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 offers an ideal platform for Genetec to showcase its unified physical security solutions, which are critical to enabling Saudi Arabia's smart city ambitions.

The Role of Physical Security in Vision 2030

As Saudi Arabia’s urban centres continue their evolution into smart cities, physical security is becoming increasingly important to the success of Vision 2030. The Genetec Security Center SaaS platform is purpose-built to address these emerging challenges, offering fully cloud hosted and hybrid solutions that integrate video surveillance, access control, and advanced analytics to enhance both public safety and operational efficiency.

According to the 2025 State of Physical Security report, 60% of organizations globally are adopting a hybrid strategy, combining on-premises and cloud-based security solutions. This trend is gaining significant traction in Saudi Arabia as local enterprises and government entities prioritize data security, agility and compliance while safeguarding infrastructure.

At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, Genetec will highlight how its solutions support critical infrastructure protection, resource optimization, and privacy-first approaches that are key to enabling urban development and enhancing public safety in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah and NEOM.

Expanding Presence in Saudi Arabia

In response to Saudi Arabia’s evolving security needs, Genetec has significantly invested in the Kingdom through expanded operations and local hiring initiatives. The company has added senior-level Saudi-based security professionals to its team, demonstrating its long-term commitment to supporting both public sector agencies and private enterprises. Genetec has also enhanced its regional presence, including scaling its Riyadh operations to align with growing customer demands for physical security solutions.

As the Kingdom continues its transformation under Vision 2030, the company’s growing footprint underscores its commitment to supporting the region’s accelerated focus on physical security, critical infrastructure protection and urban modernization.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing a critical period of modernization and urban growth, placing tremendous importance on advanced physical security technologies to secure its people, infrastructure and assets,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) at Genetec. “As a trusted partner in this journey, Genetec is expanding its footprint in the Kingdom, investing in talent and tailoring our innovative security solutions to meet the unique needs of Saudi organizations.”

Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Growth

By fostering local collaboration, hiring specialized talent, and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the country’s unique security needs, Genetec is committed to helping Saudi Arabia achieve its Vision 2030 objectives. To learn more about how Genetec solutions are shaping the future of security in Saudi Arabia, visit Genetec at Hall 3, StandA11 or explore its latest offerings at www.genetec.com.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on a unified, open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

