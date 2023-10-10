DUBAI– Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has announced the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as its latest full-service Genesys Cloud CX® region. The launch means local businesses facing regulatory compliance and data residency obligations in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be able to keep their sensitive customer data located in-region while moving their contact centres to the cloud.

Through its use of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Middle East (UAE) region, Genesys can soon help local and broader GCC businesses of all sizes and industries leverage the latest AI and digital innovations from Genesys Cloud CX. This will allow organizations to deliver faster, smarter, more personalised experiences for customers and employees without compromising security, compliance, and service level needs.

An in-country core region comes with the added advantage of being able to remove many of the data residency and latency obstacles that prevent premises-based installations from moving to the cloud. The Genesys full-service cloud region is particularly important to UAE businesses in highly regulated industries such as the public sector, healthcare, telecoms, and financial services, where data residency requirements are stringent. By having multiple layers of data safeguards and controls in place, the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data can be maintained.

Foreign companies operating in the UAE face a complicated data protection landscape and rigid compliance requirements. The country has both onshore federal and offshore data protection laws, which are specific to the 'free zones' such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC). These free zones operate under their own legal frameworks with specific data privacy and security regulations. With ever-multiplying laws, regulations and government policies that require digital information to be stored in a specific country, the location of data centres is increasingly critical.

With the company’s use of the Amazon Web Services UAE Region, Genesys Cloud CX will offer 19 regions, including the recently announced Osaka and Singapore regions. This extensive global availability is helping to drive adoption by organizations around the world, demonstrated by over 50% year-over-year revenue growth for the Genesys Cloud CX platform during the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year (May 1- July 31, 2023), compared to the same period in the prior year. Similarly, in the UAE, the Genesys Cloud CX platform has experienced nearly 70% revenue growth over the same period, highlighted by momentum in industries including business services, retail and travel.

Much of the company’s success in the UAE stems from a combination of its consultative approach and the power of its all-in-one customer experience solution that combine voice, digital and workforce engagement in one, easy-to-use platform. The platform’s native cloud infrastructure with open APIs allows for rapid innovation, continuous upgrades, and maximum flexibility for organizations to tailor the solution to their industry, customers and business.

Genesys maintains a comprehensive set of compliance certifications and attestations aligned with industry best practices, international standards and, where applicable, national legislation. Global and country specific standards include ISO 27001, SOC 2, AGID, C5, IRAP, FedRAMP, Cyber Essentials, GDPR and more.

“As a key player in the international trade arena and a champion of data protection standards, Dubai relies heavily on technology providers to make sure its businesses stay in touch with evolving global security considerations. Genesys Cloud CX helps solve those concerns while orchestrating differentiated customer and employee experiences that exceed the expectations of today’s consumer,” said Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer of Genesys. "We have many high-profile UAE and GCC customers as well as numerous exciting opportunities for growth in the region, and our expanded cloud capability marks another major step forward in our continued investment in the region.”

