DUBAI - Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, and TeKnowledge, a global company providing expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cybersecurity, today announced a strategic go-to-market relationship. The companies are working together to help organizations drive long-term business success through seamless adoption of secure, scalable and flexible AI-first customer experience (CX) solutions.

Through the collaboration, organizations can accelerate their cloud transformation using the advanced customer and employee experience capabilities of the Genesys Cloud™ platform with embedded AI, continuous innovation and global scale, combined with the expertise of TeKnowledge in advisory and professional services, digital skilling, adoption, and managed services.

“We’re working with Genesys because of its strong focus on innovation, customer-centricity and a clear vision for the future of AI — making them the ideal partner for enterprises looking to modernize CX with confidence through advanced experience orchestration. Genesys has built a partner model that drives greater value for everyone involved, providing the tools, support, and flexibility needed to create real impact—whether it’s accelerating AI adoption, strengthening security, or equipping teams with the right skills for the future," said Aileen Allkins, President and CEO of TeKnowledge.

“TeKnowledge stands out for its customer-focus and deep experience helping companies reliably navigate the complexities of moving from legacy on-premises systems to a future of innovation in the cloud,” said Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer of Genesys. “Its expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and professional, skilling and managed services helps us enhance the value we provide to Genesys Cloud customers, making adoption smoother and ongoing improvements easier."

Trusted by businesses of all sizes in over 100 countries, Genesys delivers industry-leading AI and digital solutions through Genesys Cloud that enable organizations to scale personalized, end-to-end customer experiences. With AI everywhere powering omnichannel engagement, intelligent routing, built-in workforce engagement and end-to-end journey management, Genesys Cloud provides organizations a single, secure and scalable platform built to help global enterprises improve customer experiences, employee efficiency and business ROI.

Organizations can leverage TeKnowledge’s 19+ global hubs and 6,000+ experts, ensuring a standardized, scalable approach to AI-powered CX transformation. TeKnowledge’s professional and managed services bridge the gap between vision and execution, aligning CX innovation with enterprise change management, security, and adoption to deliver measurable business impact and long-term success.

Together, TeKnowledge and Genesys are working to redefine CX by combining powerful technology with structured adoption strategies, helping enterprises move beyond deployment to fully operationalize AI, automation and workforce skilling to accelerate value.

“Reaching the full transformational potential of an AI-driven customer experience portfolio is a journey for enterprises that requires leveraging the deep expertise of valued partners,” said Bernie Arnason, industry director, ICT of Frost & Sullivan. “By combining the industry-leading cloud and AI capabilities of Genesys with TeKnowledge’s vast experience in advisory, professional and managed services, organizations can accelerate this transformation with confidence. This collaboration ensures businesses have the strategic guidance, security and scalability needed to drive long-term success in an evolving digital landscape.”

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted platform that is born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud helps organizations accelerate growth by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements. Visit www.genesys.com.

About TeKnowledge

Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge provides expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cyber Security that empower businesses and governments through technology. With a deep expertise, strong customer and people centric focus, and strategic partnerships, TeKnowledge has grown organically into a trusted partner for enterprises and governments worldwide across 19+ global hubs, supported by a team of 6000+ experts. Through its comprehensive services approach—spanning Advisory & Professional Services, Skilling & Adoption and Managed Services—TeKnowledge ensures seamless technology adoption and continuous progress for its customers. Visit www.teknowledge.com

