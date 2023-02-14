Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Genesis revealed the X Concept Trilogy for the first time at the iconic Dubai Opera on the 8th of February 2023. The intimate viewing hosted VIPs to showcase Genesis’ experiment to the public for an “open-door moment” in its journey.

Demonstrating the brand’s versatility in design, the reveal included all three concepts, including the Genesis X Concept, the Genesis X Speedium Coupe, and the Genesis X Convertible.

The opulent showcase, aptly held at Dubai Opera, saw VIPs arriving in chauffeured Genesis cars, followed by an evening filled with awe-striking performances, breath-taking reveals, artistic food and beverages, and insightful words from key people at the helm of the brand.

Kickstarting the line-up in the brand’s journey was Omar Al-Zubaidi, Head of Genesis Middle East & Africa, followed by a talk session on the trilogy design and brand vision for Genesis led by Graeme Russell, Genesis Chief Brand Officer and Luc Donckerwolke, Group Chief Creative Officer.

Speaking on the success of the event, Omar Al-Zubaidi said, “We have had immense pride and joy in hosting the world’s first showcase of the Genesis X Concept Trilogy. These experimental models are strong and powerful symbols of the importance of design for the brand. We would like to thank our partners and VIP guests for their continued support of the brand and are looking forward to many more successful milestones for Genesis throughout the region.”

The X Concept Trilogy is a representation of Genesis’ capabilities to design and develop cars without being bound by typology. The ‘X’ is symbolic of a “hidden hero” and also stands for explorations of various design potentials of the brand.

“The X concept cars are beaming the Brand into the future and demonstrating that the new EV Genesis portfolio will be elegant, thrilling and desirable” said Luc Donckerwolke.

The first in the series was the Genesis X Concept, which made its debut in Los Angeles in March of 2021. The EV-based Gran Turismo concept car employed Genesis’ Athletic Elegance design language to exemplify the brand’s vision of sustainable luxury.

The second addition to the series is the Genesis X Speedium Coupe. This concept displayed the brand’s signature design language in an even more progressive way. Inspired by the passion for motorsports, this model focuses on the emotional value of driving in the era of electrification. This concept is also known for the evolution of the Genesis Crest Grille to signify its electric powertrain.

The X Convertible is the third concept in the trilogy, taking the X Speedium Coupe concept further up the emotional scale. The X Convertible offers a freedom of expression and a heightened sensory experience thanks to the open roof, which allows a direct connection with the surrounding environment.

“Our pursuit of electrification revolves around our commitment to exploring new paths. And we aim to pave the way by becoming a zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030, and to pursue carbon-net-zero status by 2035” said Graeme Russell.

With the importance of the future of the EV era, the subtlety of the powertrain along with new technology will set a new stage for drivers and passengers to interact with their environment in exciting new ways.

For more information on these models and the journey of Genesis, please visit www.genesis.com/ae/en/.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

