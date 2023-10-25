RIYADH, Saudi Arabia:– Genesis, the acclaimed luxury automotive brand, unveiled its highly anticipated Riyadh showroom at an exclusive event on Oct. 23, 2023, redefining globally recognised standards of elegance and automotive innovation.

Guests in attendance had the chance to embark on an immersive journey through the ‘Genesis Tunnel’, which served to build anticipation for the grand reveal of the Genesis showroom – a space where dynamism, aesthetic elegance, and cutting-edge technology converged to offer a remarkable experience.

The evening's agenda included inspirational speeches from the esteemed Genesis Riyadh team, which provided valuable insights into the brand's ethos and its commitment to delivering excellence in the luxury automotive sector.

The festivities continued with a captivating light show that artfully illuminated each section of the showroom, emphasising the key features of each Genesis model on display. The showroom itself is strategically designed to house three key areas: the electric vehicle (EV) section, the hero area, and the stage. Each segment was carefully curated to provide guests with an immersive visual and auditory experience, bringing them face-to-face with the best of Genesis vehicles.

The Genesis Riyadh showroom promises to be an exciting addition to the automotive landscape in Saudi Arabia. It will showcase an impressive collection of Genesis models – from the alluring electric vehicles to the iconic hero vehicles – all of which capture the essence of the Genesis brand.

Omar Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Middle East & Africa, commented: “We are proud to be inaugurating the first exclusive Genesis showroom in Riyadh. This marks the fifth showroom for the brand in the GCC region, signifying a significant milestone for Genesis in Saudi Arabia and the broader region. It underscores the impressive growth that the brand has experienced in recent years, with strong demand for Genesis models highlighting the Kingdom’s importance as a global luxury car market, which has driven the necessity for well-equipped showrooms to deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Wallan Trading Company in building Genesis’ brand presence in the Kingdom and providing customers with an unparalleled Genesis experience.”

On this occasion, Fahad bin Saad Al-Wallan, Chairman of the Wallan Group, said: ‘’The opening of the Genesis showroom comes within our strategy to provide distinguished services to our customers, and facilitate the access of luxury and innovation to them wherever they are’’.

“The showroom aims to enhance the presence of the Genesis brand, connect with its customers, and provide them with the finest services. Especially since the showroom is distinguished by its advanced equipment and the latest technology to showcase the Genesis models available in the Kingdom ensuring a superior customer experience.’’ He added.

Genesis is excited to usher in a new era of automotive sophistication and excellence in Riyadh and looks forward to welcoming visitors to its brand-new showroom in the Kingdom’s capital.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

