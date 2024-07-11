Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: General Motors (GM) Middle East and Emirates Foundation have announced a year-long partnership inclusive of a USD200,000 grant and support towards Emirates Foundation’s ongoing nationwide campaigns.

The partnership launched earlier this year with the successful participation of GM Middle East in Emirates Foundation’s recently concluded virtual Ideathon, which created awareness on the importance of volunteering towards sustainability.

This significant move by GM Middle East will actively support established Emirates Foundation programs such as the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools (UCS) and the Dawamee Program, in addition to newer ventures such as the virtual Ideathon announced earlier at COP 28.

Emirates Foundation partners with a wide range of private entities and provides several opportunities for individuals to build valuable skills for a better future. Their programs and initiatives aim to address pressing social challenges and make a real difference for community members.

Mohanna Al Mheiri, Deputy CEO of Emirates Foundation, commented: “This ground-breaking partnership with General Motors underscores our shared vision of creating meaningful impact by addressing key social and economic challenges, enhancing the quality of life, and driving forward the UAE's development goals. We look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring, reflecting our joint dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of community members.”

This aligns perfectly with GM’s aim to be the most inclusive company in the world. The company prioritizes strategic partnerships to ensure this mindset is extended to the communities in which it operates, as well as to stakeholders. GM’s emphasis on sustainability, CSR and youth programs taps into its wider vision for the future of mobility, one that sees the brand actively contributing towards the region’s economic growth, development of equitable STEM pipelines and net zero visions.

Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director of GM Middle East, shared: “We are delighted to be working with Emirates Foundation on its far-reaching efforts to uplift the local community and ensure inclusivity is championed across the nation. Its vision aligns with that of our own, as we are keen to take forward our collaborative approach toward building an inclusive talent stream across nationalities, capabilities and age brackets that will help bring to life our vision for the future of mobility within the region.”

Following this, in the coming months, GM employees will be involved within a volunteering capacity across various activities organized by Emirates Foundation. Amidst the core goals of the collaboration, GM Middle East employees will participate in the upcoming UCS program – aiming to promote meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments.

GM will also play a role in the Dawamee Program, seeking to empower Emiratis by providing them access to remote and part-time job opportunities. Through this forward-looking participation, GM aims to widen the talent pool among women and Emiratis to shape the future of the mobility industry.

Through such ventures, GM is strengthening relationship with its stakeholders, while playing a role in enabling a more knowledgeable society that cares for the development of their community and standard of living. The collaboration feeds into GM’s recognition of its corporate social responsibility within global and local communities, connecting with the region’s visions for a more sustainable future.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.