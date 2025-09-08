Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO, the UAE-born PropTech transforming the way real estate is owned, financed, and invested in, together with General Catalyst, today announced that General Catalyst has led PRYPCO’s Pre-Series A round. This milestone marks General Catalyst’s first PropTech commitment in the Middle East and cements PRYPCO’s position as one of the region’s fastest-growing property technology platforms, already powering billions in mortgages, thousands of Golden Visas, and the MENA region’s first tokenized real estate investments.

Since its founding in 2022 by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO has built an ecosystem that makes real estate more accessible and simpler across investment, financing, and ownership.

In just little over two years, the company has facilitated close to AED 10 billion in mortgages, helped over 3,000 individuals secure a UAE Golden Visa, and onboarded more than 50,000 users who have invested nearly AED 20 million across 21 properties through its fractional ownership platform, PRYPCO Blocks.

PRYPCO has also pioneered tokenized real estate in the region, with almost 2,000 investors already active on PRYPCO Mint, who have invested over AED 16 million. The platform is MENA’s first tokenized property investment platform and the first globally to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department, to tokenize title deeds.

Alongside these achievements, PRYPCO is transforming the careers of over 60,000 agents in the UAE with 300+ exclusive secondary projects, a data hub of 1,500 projects, and additional income streams through mortgage and Golden Visa referrals.

With this new capital, PRYPCO will further expand its offerings, deepen regulatory collaboration, and continue scaling.

“We’re building the future of real estate, where property ownership is no longer limited by capital, geography, or bureaucracy,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO. “General Catalyst backing us at this stage is a major milestone; it validates the urgency of what we’re solving and reinforces our role in leading this shift globally.”

General Catalyst, whose portfolio includes category-defining companies like Stripe, Snap, Airbnb, and Ramp, sees PRYPCO as a rare opportunity to back a founder-led platform reshaping an entire asset class.

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst commented: “We are excited to partner with Amira and PRYPCO's team in their mission to democratize real estate investments in one of the world's most dynamic and prominent property markets. With their deep networks & roots in the region, unique insights into the ecosystem, and palpable passion, we believe this team is well placed to build the future of real estate investments in the Middle East.”

PRYPCO has already seen properties sell out within minutes and investors join from across the globe. By bringing together investment, mortgages, Golden Visa support, and agent-focused solutions under one brand, the company is redefining what PropTech can deliver. As Dubai and the wider MENA region push the frontier of digital assets and property innovation, PRYPCO is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, emerging as the category leader in MENA PropTech and a model for the future of global real estate.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation PropTech company reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO’s ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI.

We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

For more: www.generalcatalyst.com, @generalcatalyst