GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar saw over 32 per cent of entries achieve A* to A grades

Over 86 per cent of students at GEMS Jumeirah College Dubai achieved A* to B grades

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – GEMS Education students, parents and staff are today celebrating outstanding A-level results that are above 2019 records when students last sat formal examinations.

More than 1,300 pupils from 18 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed nearly 4,000 A-levels, with over 20 per cent of students achieving an A* grade. Across schools, over 32 per cent of entries achieved A* to A grades, with 55 per cent recording A* to B grades.

There are a host of highlights across the group, including, GEMS Winchester School – Jebel Ali, where 20 per cent of entries achieved an A*, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City with 37 per cent of entries achieving an A*to A, and GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail with 65 per cent of entries achieving A* to B.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “GEMS students never fail to demonstrate what hard work, commitment and resilience can achieve. I am proud and delighted to see this year’s fantastic A-level results. Our students have had a unique journey, embarking on their A-level studies in the height of a pandemic and navigating the challenges that came with that in the past two years.

“The future really is bright for all of our graduating students and they have every right to be optimistic and confident as they take their next academic steps. This year’s A-level results, which follow on from equally impressive IB, CBSE, ISC, and ICSE results, are testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence of our teachers and the incredible young people in their care. Congratulations to all involved!”

Meenakshi Dahiya, Principal/CEO, GEMS Winchester School - Jebel Ali, expressed her excitement and delight at this year’s results: “Class of 2022, what an incredible achievement! We are in awe and admiration of your grit, unshakeable drive and determination to do your best by turning the challenges into opportunities and staying positive. You are a testimony to all that, if you put your mind to something, it’s all achievable. Enjoy the next phase of life, continue to be caring, calm, compassionate, collaborative and committed, and nothing can stop you!”

Addressing his high-achieving students, Nick Crafts, Assistant Principal at the Cambridge High School – Abu Dhabi, said: “Our A-level learners, despite the challenges and obstacles they have faced over the last two years, have shown tremendous dedication and perseverance throughout the course of their A-level studies – and the results of our learners are testament to this.

“As a school, we are very proud of all our students and share the excitement they have for their next steps. A big thank-you must also be extended to our teachers, who our learners so greatly appreciate. They deserve great recognition for their tireless efforts to ensure the students have achieved the results they have been awarded. A special mention must also go to our parents and guardians who have supported their children throughout their studies. They, too, have been tremendous in their dedication and support throughout.”

This year, A-level students were back in the exam halls sitting formal exams after a two-year disruption due to COVID-19.

Stephen Brecken, who is the outgoing Principal/CEO at Cambridge High School – Abu Dhabi, but will be leading GEMS Cambridge International School – Dubai from September, said: “This year we returned to the ‘normalcy’ of formal examinations after two years of centre-assessed grades being awarded. This was a challenging time for teachers, learners and parents alike, especially as many of those sitting examinations this year had not sat formal board examinations in the past two years. This shows the resilience and positive attitude to a culture of high performance learning we have in our school.”

This year’s exceptional A-level results add to GEMS Education’s excellent results already recorded in the IBDP, ICSE and CBSE board exams, reflecting students’ incredible determination, resilience and appetite for learning across the GEMS network. The results are also testament to the unwavering commitment of GEMS teachers, who have gone above and beyond to prepare students for their exams and for success in their further studies at the universities of their choice.

