Lab offers lessons in AI-infused robotics, driverless vehicles, wearable haptics

IB school is GEMS Centre of Excellence for Aviation, Aeronautics, and Space

Dubai, UAE: GEMS International School – Al Khail (GIS) is preparing students for the challenges of the next frontier courtesy of its brand-new Space Lab, which was officially opened today together with UAE astronauts Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, as well as Her Excellency Dr Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The cutting-edge facility – part of GEMS Education’s Centre of Excellence for Aviation, Aeronautics, and Space which is based at GIS – is designed to look and feel like a space capsule on Mars. Its aim is to empower students to become developers of technology and futuristic concepts rather than mere consumers.

Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail, said: “What an absolute honour to welcome astronauts Ms Nora and Mr Mohammed today, for the opening of our Space Lab. This is an exciting day for GIS, and we thank the GEMS Education leadership for their support in the growth of our facilities.

“We shall work in partnership with many other schools in Dubai on the integration of aviation, aeronautics, and space as part of a progressive and dynamic curriculum.

“The day was made extra special with the presence of Her Excellency Dr Aisha Miran, Director General of the KHDA, and Dr Saima Rana, Group Chief Education Officer of GEMS Education.”

The Space Lab was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting event at the school by UAE astronauts Nora AlMatrooshi, the first Emirati and Arab female astronaut, and Mohammad AlMulla, who are part of the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme run by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Learning in the GIS Space Lab covers key topics including agriculture on Mars (hydroponics and AI), metaverse 3D game design for social interaction, AI-infused robotic pets for Mars, driverless cars for Martian transport, DIY space repairs, as well as robotic arms, wearable haptics, and gesture controls for space work.

With its Space Lab, GIS stands out as the only school globally to offer such a diverse set of course options in design, which include Product Design, Digital Design/UI/UX, Food Design, Fashion Design, STEM Aviation, and now Space Lab.

Vikas Singh, Head of Secondary Design and Director of the Centre of Excellence for Aviation, Aeronautics, and Space at GEMS International School – Al Khail, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of education and innovation. The launch of the GIS Space Lab is not just about exploring the vastness of space; it’s also about igniting the spark of curiosity in our students, equipping them with the skills to solve real-world Mars problems, and preparing them to be the pioneers of tomorrow.

“GIS is proud to offer a unique and diverse set of course options that empower our students to dream big and achieve the extraordinary. After all, our students are our future leaders who will shape a better world for humanity on Mars.”

-Ends-

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Razan Abusabha, Account director, Four

Razan.Abusabha@four.agency