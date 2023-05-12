Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Students at GEMS Education’s CBSE curriculum schools across the UAE have once more excelled and done themselves proud as they achieved excellent results in the 2023 board exams for Grade 12.

Headline results:

A total of 2,212 Grade 12 pupils from 10 GEMS CBSE schools were assessed

Across all schools, an outstanding 99.9% pass rate was recorded

25.3% of students scored above 90%

50.5% of students scored between 75% and 90%

The overall average among GEMS students was 82.1%

Michael Guzder, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “On behalf of GEMS Education, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to all pupils for bringing distinction and accolades to themselves and their schools in the CBSE board examinations. Your commitment to excellence has been truly outstanding.

“We also acknowledge the dedication of our students’ parents, who have supported their children and their schools every step of the way. These outstanding results are a testament to the teamwork and collaboration of everyone involved in the educational process. Thanks also to all teachers and administrators for their tireless efforts, assiduity and diligence.”

Top-performing GEMS students include:

Ishika Khandelwal, GEMS Our Own Indian School, with a score of 98.6%

Pranamya Prasanna Belvai, GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, with a score of 98.4%

Insiya [note to editors: single name is correct], GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, with a score of 97.8%

Overall GEMS Education topper Ishika Khandelwal, of GEMS Our Own Indian School (OIS), said: “There were many challenges this year; however, we managed to come out of them stronger than ever due to the constant support of my parents and the school. OIS has given me the environment to enrich myself and grow into the person I am today. During my two years at the school, I have had some of the best teachers who truly cared about their students and taught with passion. I would like to thank my principal, supervisor, friends and parents, without whom this would have been an exceedingly difficult journey. I hope you hear great things from me in the future!”

Nargish Khambatta, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said: “We take immense pride in the exceptional performance of our Grade 12 students in the CBSE board examinations. Despite facing unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic and the absence of Grade 10 board examinations, this batch has demonstrated remarkable dedication, resilience and an unwavering commitment to excellence. These outstanding results serve as a testament to the high standards of education our schools uphold, and the unwavering support provided by our dedicated faculty and staff.

“On behalf of GEMS Education, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the students, their families and the entire school communities. Their success reinforces our belief in the transformative power of education and affirms our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals capable of thriving in the modern millennium.”