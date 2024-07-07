Perfect 100% pass rate among CP students across education group’s network

Two GEMS students score highest score possible of 45 in Diploma Programme

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) have once again excelled in their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) exams, performing significantly above international averages and securing admission to top universities around the world.

A total of 599 Grade 12/Year 13 students from seven GEMS schools in the UAE sat the DP exams. Collectively, they secured an average point score of 33 and a pass rate of 87%, outperforming the 2023 world averages of 30 points and 79% respectively. Two GEMS students achieved the highest score possible of 45.

Commenting on the results, Dr Saima Rana, Group Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “I am immensely proud of our students’ exceptional performance in the IB exams across the GEMS network. These results are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of our talented educators. Our students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, paving the way for their future successes.

“At GEMS, we strive to foster a learning environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, personal growth, and global citizenship. These achievements reflect our collective efforts to provide an outstanding education that prepares our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“Moreover, this year’s results highlight the strength and depth of our academic programmes, the innovative teaching methodologies we employ, and our focus on holistic education. We are committed to helping our students develop not only academically but also socially and emotionally, ensuring they are well-rounded individuals ready to make meaningful contributions to the world.

“Inclusive education is a cornerstone of the DP, emphasising the importance of creating an equitable learning environment where all students can thrive. By fostering an inclusive educational setting, GEMS not only promotes diversity and mutual respect but also enhances the learning experience for every student. This approach prepares students to become compassionate, open-minded global citizens who appreciate and value differences.”

Meanwhile, 28 students from two GEMS schools, GEMS International School – Al Khail and GEMS Wellington International School, sat exams for the increasingly popular CP, a unique programme that specifically addresses the needs of students who wish to engage in career-related education. GEMS CP students recorded a perfect overall pass rate of 100%.

Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail, said: “It is my privilege to celebrate this wonderful set of CP and DP results with our Grade 12 students. Our second graduating class of CP students achieved a 100% pass rate. We have seen superb individual outcomes, a result of their hard work and determination across the last two years.

“These students have also been dedicated to the service-learning elements of the IB, an attitude which is indicative of the strong and selfless character of the cohort and a fine example to our younger students. Well done, students, and we look forward to hearing about the next stage of your journeys.”

The seven GEMS schools celebrating IB exam results comprise GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, and GEMS Modern Academy.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

