The new initiative to empower luxury brands with invaluable resources

Launch of the observatory marks the unveiling of GELLIFY’s exclusive report on the regional luxury landscape

Dubai, UAE: GELLIFY, the multinational B2B innovation platform, sets its sights on revolutionizing the luxury industry with the unveiling of its groundbreaking initiative, the” Luxury Tech CX Observatory”. As the region's luxury market continues to soar at an exponential rate, GELLIFY's visionary observatory aims to reshape the luxury customer experience by driving technological advancements, providing trend analysis, and exploring future industry shifts.

The newly launched observatory will serve as a dynamic collaborative environment, empowering luxury brands to access invaluable resources, learn from industry experts, and engage with innovative startups. This strategic initiative mirrors GELLIFY's unwavering mission to guide brands on their digital transformation journeys, enhancing their competitiveness in the ever-evolving luxury sector.

Additionally, the launch of the new initiative also marks the unveiling of GELLIFY’s latest report on luxury market, “The Digital Revolution: Disrupting the Landscape of Luxury’s Future”, offering valuable insights into the complex and ever evolving landscape of luxury market. From the growing importance of sustainability and conscious consumption to the impact of social media on purchase decisions, the report identifies key trends changing the consumer behaviors. The report delves deep into Leadership Culture, Digital Preparedness, Luxury Innovation Factories, Geo-proximity for Customer Insights amongst many other interesting topics,

Customer Data Mastery alongside emerging market trends to state-of-the-art technologies, featuring insights from over 100 leading luxury companies worldwide, the report offers an all-encompassing perspective on the luxury landscape,

Massimo Cannizzo, CEO and Co-founder of GELLIFY Middle East, expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking venture: "At GELLIFY, in a fast-changing luxury customer expectations, we are devoted to driving innovation and reshaping the customer experience by harnessing the potential of advanced technology. Drawing from our rich heritage in Milan, Italy the global epicenter of fashion and luxury, we are extending our deep-rooted expertise to Dubai, a burgeoning hub for luxury brands. This is more than just embracing the latest trends; it's about scripting a transformative narrative for luxury in the digital age. Dubai, with its growing reputation as a luxury hub, presents the ideal setting for this exciting venture."

The 'Luxury Tech CX Observatory' offers a window into the latest trends and advancements shaping the customer experience, establishing itself as a knowledge hub for luxury brands. Emphasizing its role as a key support pillar in luxury brands' digital transformation journey, GELLIFY will provide in-depth research, insights, and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Furthermore, the observatory will identify promising startups offering innovative solutions, fostering collaboration to explore advanced approaches that elevate the luxury customer experience to unparalleled heights.

As the luxury market in the UAE propels towards phenomenal growth, projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2028, Dubai's magnetic allure for new tech makes it an ideal location for GELLIFY's transformative initiative.

By leveraging the capabilities of personalized eCommerce, augmented shopping, Cognitive AI, and other innovative technologies, luxury brands can create extraordinary experiences that deeply resonate with the discerning preferences of their evolved clientele. These cutting-edge advancements in technology enable brands to offer tailored and immersive shopping journeys, enhancing customer satisfaction and elevating the overall luxury shopping experience to new heights.

The observatory launches with a vision to redefine the essence of luxury, infusing it with cutting-edge technology, and elevating the luxury customer experience to new heights. As a trailblazer in luxury tech innovation, GELLIFY Middle East reinforces its position as a transformational partner for luxury brands, dedicated to driving their success and innovation in the digital era.

