Riyadh: The automotive company "Geely" has introduced, through its distributor in Saudi Arabia — Wallan Trading Company, an application that places Geely's latest models, releases, offers, and services in the hands of its dedicated enthusiasts and customers, ensuring a secure and user-friendly payment experience.

This initiative is part of Geely's strategy to digitize its operations and services, facilitate customer processes, and align with its efforts to keep pace with local and global technological and digital advancements. It also reflects the company's commitment to align with the Kingdom's digital transformation strategy, which is one of the vital effective policies in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Through the "Geely" application, customers can browse the available cars and models, select the vehicle and specifications that suit them, and purchase by clicking the "Buy Now" feature. Payments can be made using the Mada card, credit card, or the Sadad system. They can also request delivery to their residence or a preferred location, select convenient installment plans with 0% interest, or request a one-time extension for their installment payment in case of difficulties settling the due amount on time. Additionally, the application offers customers the opportunity to ask for financing from one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia.

The application offers competitive prices on all "Geely" car models available in Saudi Arabia, with the ability to request price quotes for more than one car and compare them with models of other brands. Additionally, customers can review the request and update it within a 24-hour through the "Error" feature.

The app also offers Geely customers an extra option to virtually visit showrooms anytime, anywhere, through their mobile or computer. They can view the latest car lineup, select their preferred model, complete the payment, and request hassle-free delivery to their preferred location. This aims to facilitate and speed up the process, meeting the needs of busy customers who can't visit showrooms due to their schedules, health, or other reasons. It also addresses the needs of the younger generation, who are familiar with new technologies and advancements in e-commerce.

This application guarantees the secure handling of customer data and privacy with 100% assurance. Through it, customers who purchase a Geely car receive a comfortable warranty period and advanced maintenance services. Additionally, they can benefit from a range of complimentary benefits, including car tinting service, delivery to any city in Saudi Arabia, roadside assistance, special corporate discounts on selected Geely car models when purchasing and paying the total amount, and the use of promotional codes to avail discounts when buying a car.

To download the app, use the following link: http://onelink.to/dp4jqp

Or visit the website: Geely Wallan - Purchase Your New Geely (geelyksa.com)