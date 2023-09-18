Launch occasion marked by unveiling of exclusive new exterior and interior colour scheme and attractive launch offers now available to customers in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has launched Monjaro, the high-end flagship SUV from Geely Auto based on the advanced Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) offering world-class safety, performance, intelligence, and efficiency at an affordable price.

The most advanced SUV ever to be launched by Geely Auto, the Monjaro is meticulously crafted and enhanced by industry-leading features such as the Highway Assisted Driving that actively monitors the vehicle’s surroundings and autonomously changes lanes, and 540-degree Surround View, while the powerful, yet efficient 4-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbo engine generates 175kW (235hp) and 350Nm of torque through a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission.

To mark the occasion, an exclusive special launch edition colour scheme was unveiled for the Monjaro combining a stylish Matte Grey exterior with elegant Caramel interior finish to add a new option to the Monjaro range, which is currently available under a launch offer starting from AED 123,900 for the Monjaro GK trim level, and AED 133,900 for the Monjaro GF trim. The range-topping GF+ is available for AED 138,900, and comes in two exclusive colours – Matte Grey and Turquoise Blue.

The launch offer also includes a three-year finance package at just 0.99%, free registration and window tinting, a five-year or 100,000km service contract, and a five-year or 150,000km warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive, said: “We are thrilled to bring the all-new Monjaro, a world-class SUV packed with the latest technology, security, design and entertainment features, to our customers in the United Arab Emirates at a very affordable price positioning. While offering advanced technologies and luxurious features, the Monjaro doesn’t forget its DNA as a sports utility vehicle, with a wide wheel track, long wheelbase, AWD, spacious interior and cargo space which establish Monjaro as practical, reliable, and ready for adventure. This is a vehicle at home on both the streets of the UAE’s urban cityscapes, and its beautiful natural landscapes. Bold, tough and super refined, our flagship model Monjaro sets new benchmarks in the UAE for breathtaking design, premium materials, superior quality and advanced technology features.”

Advanced CMA Architecture

Sitting on the sophisticated CMA platform, the Monjaro is designed with strong proportions; a wide 1610mm wheel track and long 2845mm wheelbase, resulting in both a strong presence and expansive interior. Viewing the Monjaro from different angles presents a tough, yet refined impression.

The interior of the Monjaro is where a true symphony between Eastern and Western styling can be seen. Creating a cabin environment that’s modernistic yet classically refined comes down to the details, including selective material choices and colours. Custom suede is present throughout the interior, giving occupants a subtle hint of luxury. Weaving in the seats incorporates Chinese elements like classical knots, adding an element of refinement in the details.

A highlight of the Geely Monjaro’s interior is the seamless blending of superior technology. A panoramic and integrated cockpit space with three screens offers a visually immersive and luxurious environment integrating intelligent human-machine interaction to offer the best experience for drivers and passengers.

For audiophiles, the Monjaro comes with a powerful 10-speaker high-performance BOSE premium sound system which is combined with engine harmonic noise reduction technology and double layered soundproofing to give passengers the acoustic ambience of a symphony concert hall. Interior lighting has also been raised to the next level with a customizable atmospheric lighting scheme that changes according to the driving mode.

Exceptional Performance

Geely Monjaro drivers can also enjoy an improved off-road performance, thanks to BorgWarner’s sixth-generation four-wheel-drive system, which makes a 50:50 front/rear torque distribution possible. Users can switch between several driving modes to suit their needs, including an energy-efficient ECO mode, refined NORM mode, speedy SPORT mode, reliable SNOW mode, and a powerful OFFROAD mode.

The Monjaro is powered by Volvo and Geely’s jointly developed 2.0L turbo direct injection engine with a maximum output of 175kW (235hp) and 350 Nm of torque, matched with an Aisin 8-speed automatic transmission to match the car’s solid looks with equally solid performance credentials – it is capable of a 0-100km/h acceleration in just 7.7 seconds.

In addition, an advanced sensor suite offers Highway Assisted Driving, which actively monitors the Monjaro’s surroundings, autonomously changes lanes, and moves a safe distance away from large vehicles when needed. Drivers can also direct the Monjaro to autonomously change lanes simply by signalling.

World-class security features of the Geely Monjaro include blind spot and forward collision warning, emergency stopper, central glass darkening, ABS brakes and ISOFIX baby seats. The Geely Monjaro also features a 540° Transparent Chassis, which helps monitor complex conditions underneath the chassis for added confidence during tricky driving situations.

To find out more about the Geely Monjaro SUV and the available launch offer, call +971 800 43359, or visit www.geely.ae for more information.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 40 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.