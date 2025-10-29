White paper on “AI at the Helm: Redefining the Future of the Grid” highlights how AI-enabled applications are key to building scalable, sustainable, and future-ready grids

GE Vernova is participating at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Stand 7135 in Hall 7, and speaking engagements

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In the run up to ADIPEC 2025, GE Vernova, Inc. (NYSE: GEV) has launched a new white paper*, “AI at the Helm: Redefining the Future of the Grid,” detailing how AI-enabled applications can help build scalable, sustainable, resilient, and safe grids, with cybersecurity at the core. The paper explores advanced digitalization strategies powered by artificial learning and machine learning, especially virtualization and predictive decision-making, and offers actionable insights for engineers, operators, policymakers, and executives shaping the grid of the future.

GE Vernova will participate as a Gold Sponsor at ADIPEC 2025, taking place November 3–6 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The company will showcase technologies that help maintain reliable, affordable, and secure electricity systems; increase access to power; reduce carbon emissions; and enable communities to thrive. Participation will include executive speakers and interactive sessions on Stand 7135 in Hall 7, covering topics such as industry-leading gas turbines, synchronous condensers, software-defined automation, distributed energy resource (DER) management, grid cybersecurity, predictive analytics and AI‑driven diagnostics, and CERius™ emissions management software for utilities.

In keeping with ADIPEC 2025’s theme - “Energy. Intelligence. Impact.” - GE Vernova will underscore the power of AI in redefining the electrical grid landscape. As power systems evolve with rapid renewable integration, the proliferation of electronic devices, rising regulatory and cyber requirements, and growing system complexity, AI-enabled applications can help enhance grid stability, resilience, and efficiency while improving energy availability and affordability.

Key AI-enabled capabilities highlighted in the paper – which comes after GE Vernova released whitepapers on the role of AI in enabling intelligent grids and in grid operations – include:

Data analysis and prediction for informed operational and strategic decision‑making

Near real-time adjustments for faster load shedding and power balancing

Network modeling to create digital representations for informed planning

Asset management to monitor and extend asset performance and lifespan

Cybersecurity safeguards that protect AI‑driven, IoT‑rich, and increasingly virtualized grid systems

“As the region accelerates the energy transition, grid operators need scalable digital tools, grounded in cybersecurity, to keep power reliable, affordable, and secure. AI, together with virtualization and predictive decision-making, helps human operators plan, operate, and protect increasingly complex and distributed systems in real time,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of EMEA, for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business. “Building sustainable, resilient, and safe energy infrastructure is a shared priority across the GCC and beyond. At ADIPEC, GE Vernova will be bringing the full breadth of our portfolio across power generation, transmission, distribution, conversion, storage, and software solutions, and showcasing our longstanding collaborations to enable customers to be future-ready for the energy systems of tomorrow,” he added.

On-stand, GE Vernova will highlight solutions across its portfolio, including flexible lower‑carbon natural gas fired turbines and their use of hydrogen fuel or integration into carbon capture systems, as well as direct air capture (DAC), synchronous condensers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), integrated electrical and energy management systems for production processes, and SF₆‑free switchgears. The stand will also feature grid applications with GridBeats™ – AI/ML‑enabled digitalization, grid automation, and other advanced solutions, like GE Vernova’s GridOS® orchestration software.

GE Vernova has a legacy of supporting the GCC’s energy infrastructure for over 90 years, contributing to economic diversification, localization, high‑value exports, and talent development. In May 2025, the company announced initiatives worth up to $14.2 billion for energy equipment technology and services for power generation and grid stability projects in Saudi Arabia, in support of Saudi Vision 2030. GE Vernova’s investments in the Kingdom include the Khobar Integration Facility (KIF) for grid technology, as well as the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus in Dammam, which encompasses a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, a manufacturing facility for gas turbines, accessory modules and components, the MENA Decarbonization Center of Excellence, and a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center. The company’s regional investments further include the Jebel Ali Service Center for gas turbines and generators and the Sharjah Service Center for grid technology in the UAE, as well as the Kuwait Technology Center for tooling and training.

To learn more about GE Vernova’s solutions, visit Stand 7135 in Hall 7 at ADIPEC 2025.

The new white Paper has been prepared for informational purposes only and reflects the views and interpretations of GE Vernova at the time of publication. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, nothing in the White paper should be construed as technical advice, investment guidance or a binding commitment on the part of GE Vernova. The content is intended for knowledge sharing and discussion purposes only. It may contain forward looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to various factors beyond GE Vernova’s control. GE Vernova undertakes no obligation to update or revise.

About GE Vernova​

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.