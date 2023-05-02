Dubai, UAE: GE (NYSE:GE) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), a think tank and accelerator focused on driving the transition to a green economy, to collaborate across three broad actionable pillars and build the momentum around climate action in the UAE and beyond.

Under the framework of the newly signed agreement, GE and UICCA will work together to accelerate energy transition efforts by empowering the nation’s youth, fostering impactful technology innovations, and harnessing the potential of policy advocacy to drive sustainable development solutions across the energy ecosystem.

The MoU, signed by H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of UICCA, and Roger Martella, Chief Sustainability Officer, GE, focuses on three key pillars namely, Youth & Diversity, Innovation & Technology, and Policy Collaboration.

Cooperating under the first pillar, GE and UICCA will engage young people and diverse communities in climate change solutions through a multi-pronged approach encompassing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, awareness-raising, and capacity building. To help build critical climate infrastructure, the two entities will lead joint efforts in research to develop and promote breakthrough technologies that have the potential to be deployed at scale in the region and beyond. Under the third pillar, GE and UICCA will help accelerate the energy transition by collaborating with stakeholders in government, research centers, think tanks, and independent organizations to develop and advocate informed policy recommendations that support climate solutions.

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO, UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), said: “To accelerate global climate action and address the ever-evolving challenges on the path to a just and inclusive energy transition, it is important to create synergies between diverse stakeholders across the sustainability ecosystem. While leveraging the power of tech will foster impactful and innovative solutions, our youth must also be empowered with critical skills to lead us into a climate neutral future. The MoU with GE reflects our mutual interest and commitment in collectively forging a solutions-oriented agenda to accelerate progress towards carbon neutrality in line with the UAE’s Net Zero goals.”

Highlighting how technology and innovation can support global energy transition goals, Roger Martella, Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “GE is committed to inspiring and developing the next generation of diverse scientists, engineers, and leaders. We are honored to work with UICCA to equip future inventors and innovators with critical STEM skills and competencies that are required to build a lower carbon future. We hope this collaboration will support the UAE’s goal of ensuring the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) is inclusive and creates a better future for people and the planet.”

Following the signing of the MoU, GE and UICCA demonstrated their commitment to grow a strong and diverse pipeline of future tech leaders in the UAE capable of delivering impactful clean energy solutions by hosting a day-long capacity-building event in partnership with INJAZ UAE on May 2nd.

At the ‘Youth United for Sustainability’ event, which was attended by senior leaders from all partner entities and the United States Consul General in Dubai Meghan Gregonis, representing the U.S. Mission to the UAE, more than 100 university students from across the UAE gained valuable hands-on, STEM-based learning experience and the opportunity to deploy advanced technology solutions to steer the UAE’s net-zero journey. Tasked with solving an energy transition challenge, the students focused on devising a balanced energy mix for the UAE that addresses the three key pillars of the energy trilemma – sustainability, reliability, and affordability.

Razan Bashiti, Chief Executive Officer, INJAZ UAE said: “A climate-focused future requires young people to be equipped with the critical skills to drive balanced and inclusive outcomes for all. Our youth are the climate leaders of tomorrow and they must be made part of the solutions process from an early age. Cooperation amongst all stakeholders is key to addressing today’s vital energy challenges. Our partnership with GE and UICCA demonstrates our vision of nurturing the passions of the nation’s youth in developing innovative STEM solutions that will create a lasting impact on the future of humanity.”

In line with the inclusive and comprehensive agenda of the upcoming global climate summit, the Dubai event focused on the role of energy transition as a crucial enabler of sustainable development and climate resilience. The event also built on GE’s unwavering efforts in the MENAT region in developing the next generation of young people in STEM fields through immersive experiences to ignite their interest in STEM careers.

As an organization committed to making continued, real investments to advance science and create a better future for all, GE believes that breakthrough energy technologies will be critical in addressing the energy transition and helping countries and customers meet their climate and sustainability goals.

