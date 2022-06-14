Los Angeles, California, USA: Global Critical Logistics (GCL) has signed an exclusive commercial partnership agreement with SAL Saudi Logistics Services, the leader of integrated logistics services in Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, SAL will provide exclusive logistics services to all GCL companies inside of Saudi Arabia, serving end-customers in the entertainment, live events, (motor) sports, fine arts, and film and television production.

GCL will support SAL for all global logistics and freight forwarding services for these end markets for projects originating in Saudi Arabia and requiring solutions into and out of the country.

“Our group has been supporting live events in the Kingdom for several years now and it has been exciting to witness the incredible development and growth of this industry and related sectors in Saudi Arabia,” said Paul J. Martins, CEO and President of GCL.

“Being part of the positive transformation that the country is driving is a privilege that we do not take lightly and working with a strong local partner is key. SAL is not only well established as the clear leader of integrated logistics services in Saudi Arabia, but equally has the desire and vision to further develop and grow logistics solutions for critical end markets.”

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, an economic and social reform framework, includes plans to invest in all end markets that GCL services globally, with an estimated $64 billion investment to aid in making the country into a top-tier destination for the entertainment industry.

“In order to deliver high-quality, dependable, and on-time solutions for critical projects, it is of utmost importance to understand local regulation, requirements, and ways of working,” said Martins. “Partnering with a locally established leader that shares our ambition for zero-failure service delivery is the best way for us to ensure that we can deliver the high-quality value proposition that our customers expect.”

SAL handles 99% of Saudi Arabia’s inbound and outbound air cargo with operations at Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, and many other domestic stations, and has been building out a highly capable Logistics Solutions team focused on end-to-end services for time-critical end markets. SAL has established a country-wide network of infrastructure, experienced staff, and vendor relations across all modes of transportation necessary to deliver high-quality service in and out of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Faisal Al-Bedah, Managing Director and CEO of SAL, believes that this partnership brings added value to SAL's extensive experience in Cargo Ground Handling and Logistics Solutions. “GCL is one of the leading international companies providing critical logistics services and has a key role in facilitating entertainment and art activities. The importance of this partnership reflects on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which puts considerable focus on sports and entertainment industries, in turn reflecting positively on enhancing the quality of life within the Kingdom,” Mr. Faisal Al-Bedah said.

GCL is growing its global footprint and acquired Dynamic International, a leader in film and television logistics at the end of last year and just recently added Madrid-headquartered Asesores de Flete, S.A. (ADF), a long-term partner, to the group. GCL also recently expanded its activities in Miami, Portugal, South Africa, and Singapore to better serve its clients.

ABOUT GLOBAL CRITICAL LOGISTICS (GCL)

Headquartered in Los Angeles CA, Global Critical Logistics (GCL) is the holding company for a family of brands that include Rock-it Global, Dietl, Cosdel, CargoLive and Dynamic International.

Focused on high-touch, mission-critical air, ocean, and surface freight forwarding and logistics services, the GCL family of leading brands work with customers in live entertainment and music touring, sports, broadcasting, corporate events, tradeshow, fine arts, classic and high-end automobiles, film and television production, and industrial projects end markets.

GCL has offices in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, augmented by a network of long-term partner agents specializing in critical logistics.

The companies of GCL have served thousands of customers annually for over 40 years with bespoke, specialized logistics solutions for the most demanding transportation requirements across all seven continents.

GCL is backed by ATL Partners, a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation, and logistics and is based in New York.

For more information, please visit www.gcl.global.

ABOUT SAL

SAL Saudi Logistics Services (SAL) is a leading integrated logistics service provider, with strong capabilities across Cargo handling & end-end logistics solutions, The Company is playing a major role in the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector from a position of strength built over five decades as the ground cargo handling division of Saudia, the national carrier.

With a capability at all Saudi Arabia’s airports and major operations at four key hubs – Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah – SAL handles 99% of the country’s inbound and outbound air cargo.

A network of long-standing relationships lies at the core of SAL’s increasingly important strategic position in the Saudi economy. The Company collaborates closely with Saudia Cargo and over 50 international airlines as well as a wide range of international and government agencies to ensure reliable and efficient provision of cargo handling services.

SAL is investing over SAR 1.5 billion to upgrade its operations to help meet expected significant growth in air cargo over the next decade and demand for specialist services. In Riyadh and Jeddah, SAL is adding new technology-enabled, fully integrated facilities that are cutting handling times substantially and increasing capacity to handle perishables and complex products such as pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

For more information, please visit www.sal.sa