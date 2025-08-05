Dubai, United Arab Emirates - GCG Enterprise Solutions, a leader in digital transformation and secure content services is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Egnyte - the U.S.-based leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance. This collaboration brings to the region a unified platform that redefines how organizations manage, share, and protect their critical files in an era of hybrid work, stringent compliance, and increasing demand for secure collaboration.

Egnyte’s proven platform natively integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, AutoDesk, Salesforce, and more, enabling seamless project collaboration, vendor coordination, remote field access, and secure data rooms. This partnership also supports GCG’s strategy to modernize file services, replace legacy file shares, and advance the UAE’s cloud-first initiatives.

Speaking on the new partnership with GCG Enterprise Solutions, Mohammad Alfaour, Director for the Middle East at Egnyte stated that “We are excited to bring our offering to the region together with GCG Enterprise Solutions. As organizations across industries including architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), financial services, and life sciences face growing operational and regulatory complexities, the need for intelligent platforms that go beyond traditional file storage has never been greater. Egnyte’s platform combines the simplicity of cloud file sharing with enterprise-grade control, making it the platform of choice for forward-thinking digital enterprises”.

Elaborating on how the new partnership has expanded GCG Enterprise Solutions’ capabilities in secure collaboration, Waleed Al Awadi, Head of Digital Transformation stated that “This partnership significantly expands our capabilities in secure content services, compliance, and hybrid collaboration. By integrating Egnyte into our portfolio, we are now better positioned to serve sectors where data integrity, mobility, and auditability are mission-critical”.

The GCG–Egnyte partnership delivers immediate, tangible benefits to clients across the region:

Centralized, Secure Access: Organizations can now provide secure, centralized access to project and operational files across remote sites, departments, and external partners.

Organizations can now provide secure, centralized access to project and operational files across remote sites, departments, and external partners. AI-Powered Compliance: Egnyte’s AI-driven file classification, access controls, and compliance monitoring help clients meet regulations such as NESA, GDPR, and HIPAA.

Egnyte’s AI-driven file classification, access controls, and compliance monitoring help clients meet regulations such as NESA, GDPR, and HIPAA. Enhanced Productivity: Teams benefit from fast, reliable access to large files—including CAD and BIM models as well as large video footage and detailed renderings—even over low-bandwidth connections.

Teams benefit from fast, reliable access to large files—including CAD and BIM models as well as large video footage and detailed renderings—even over low-bandwidth connections. Scalable Digital Foundation: The platform offers a robust foundation for digital project execution, secure collaboration, and content lifecycle governance enabling our clients to become AI-ready and structuring their data so they can utilize it across their portfolio.

With this partnership, organizations can move away from fragmented file systems and embrace smart, compliant, and connected content operations—empowering them to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client’s businesses. The Company’s unique value-proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all of its stakeholders.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services.