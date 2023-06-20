Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG (Gulf Commercial Group) Enterprise Solutions, a leading enabler of cutting-edge technology and digital transformation solutions recently announced the launch of “G-Sign” – The first-of-its-kind digital signature solution approved by the UAE Government.

The launch follows-up on GCG Enterprise Solutions’ lengthy track-record of success in enabling its clients to simplify, streamline and optimize their enterprise management needs. The Company extends unmatched support by hosting one of the most comprehensive portfolios of leading global technology partners in the region.

Rapid changes shaping today’s business world have given rise to an increased need for faster approval systems. Digital signatures authenticate digital documents, along with the signer’s identity and are increasingly being adopted for the increased safety, speed, and security which they deliver. With G-Sign, multiple corporate team members can sign documentation at any time, from anywhere. Extending easy integration with UAE Pass, G-Sign serves as a secure solution for regional enterprises.

Elaborating on the development, Naser Darwazeh, General Manager at GCG Enterprise Solutions stated: “GCG Enterprise Solutions has always served to promote innovation, and those who are quick to harness technological advancements stand a better chance at winning the commercial race. G-Sign is the result of the fantastic vision of our pre-sales team, our hard-work, bondless ambition, and our valued collaboration with the UAE authorities”.

The Solution is currently being offered through an Annual Subscription model, with the GCG Enterprise Solutions team extending standardized and development support.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

As a member of Ghobash Group, GCG-Enterprise Solutions was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client’s businesses. The Company’s unique value-proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all its stakeholders. www.gcg.ae

