Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, the Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, engaged in discussions with His Excellency Mr. Mubarak Al-Sulaiti, Chairman of Qatar Lawyers Association, to explore collaborative endeavors aimed at aligning strategic and executive initiatives between the two entities.

The primary focus of this collaboration revolves around advancing the sector of commercial arbitration, elevating the standards within the legal profession, and delving into institutional alternatives for resolving commercial disputes within the Gulf region.

The deliberations encompassed various facets of cooperation, including the enhancement of dispute settlement practices, propagation of a culture of dispute resolution within the targeted segments of the region, collaboration in augmenting awareness through knowledge dissemination, intensified efforts in media outreach, heightened emphasis on training and capacity development, as well as the exchange of expertise through workshops and periodic meetings.

Additionally, the two parties explored avenues for sharing information to facilitate the preparation of studies and statistics, alongside the organization of seminars, conferences, and panel discussions.

Dr. Kamal Al Hamad highlighted the pivotal role played by the Gulf Commercial Arbitration Centre in facilitating business operations and bolstering the investment climate within the Gulf region. As a global hub attracting foreign investments, the Gulf serves as a gateway for entrepreneurs and business leaders from South and East Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Dr. Al Hamad emphasized the Centre’s eagerness to foster productive collaboration with the Qatar Lawyers Association, a partnership that promises positive implications for the commercial dispute resolution sector not only in the Kingdom of Bahrain but across the entire Gulf region.

During their meeting, Dr. Kamal Al Hamad underscored the significance of reciprocal visits between the two entities and their engagement with relevant associations and institutions. These interactions aim to enhance judicial expertise at the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, broaden cooperative horizons, explore key initiatives related to judicial services and alternative dispute resolution methods, and advance court procedures and specialized legal training in emerging areas. Ultimately, these efforts contribute to fortifying the investment environment, promoting economic growth, and ensuring prosperity in the region.

