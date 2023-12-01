Dr. Kamal Abdullah Al-Hamad, the esteemed Secretary General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, engaged in high-level discussions with a distinguished delegation from the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC) to foster a robust collaborative partnership.

The overarching goal is to intricately coordinate strategic and executive initiatives between the two entities, with a specific focus on elevating the standards of commercial arbitration and court procedures. The meeting also entailed in-depth conversations on innovative institutional alternatives tailored for successful resolution of commercial disputes within the Gulf region.

This significant dialogue unfolded during a meeting graced by the presence of His Excellency Judge Shamlan Al Sawalehi, who holds the positions of Judge of the Court of Appeal and Head of the Arbitration Department at the DIFC Courts. Also in attendance was Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Kamali, the Director of Government and International Relations and the Office of the President of the Courts at the Centre. The meeting took place at the GCC Arbitration Centre's headquarters in Bahrain.

The meeting involved discussions on collaborative efforts to enhance the quality of dispute settlement practices, extend their influence to targeted segments in the region, and cooperate in areas such as increasing knowledge awareness, improving media dissemination, intensifying training and capacity development. Additionally, the parties explored the exchange of expertise through workshops and periodic meetings, information sharing for studies and statistics preparation, and organizing seminars, conferences, and panel discussions.

Dr. Kamal Al-Hamad, underscored the significance of reciprocal visits between the two parties and with various judicial delegations from GCC countries. The emphasis is on developing judicial expertise at the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, expanding cooperative horizons, reviewing pivotal initiatives for advancing judicial services and exploring alternative methods in settling commercial and financial disputes. The focus also extends to refining court procedures and providing specialized legal training in emerging topics, with the overarching goal of contributing to the support of the investment environment, fostering economic growth, and promoting prosperity in the Gulf region.

Dr. Al-Hamad emphasized the crucial role undertaken by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre in streamlining business operations and bolstering the investment climate within the Gulf region. Recognized as a global hub that fosters foreign investments, the Centre serves as a gateway for entrepreneurs and business leaders from South and East Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Furthermore, he underscored the Centre's eagerness to cultivate a productive collaboration with the DIFC courts, anticipating positive repercussions on the commercial dispute resolution sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider Gulf region.

