Dubai/Miami: GCC-based marketing & PR Firm By Miret Padovani is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Miami, Florida. This expansion brings the company’s marketing, PR, and sales representation services to the US market, with a special spotlight on the travel and hospitality sectors through its Hotel Marketing Space division.

The office in Miami’s upscale Brickell Key neighborhood will serve hospitality businesses outside the US that aim to attract more American guests. Meanwhile, the Dubai office will continue to focus on helping brands acquire more business from GCC consumers. The firm takes pride in tailoring its services to meet the unique needs of its clients, providing diverse solutions ranging from broad marketing consulting mandates to specialized projects such as SEO backlink building.

Since its launch in 2022, By Miret Padovani has experienced significant growth, counting among its clients some of the world’s leading hotel groups and independent luxury properties across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Beyond hospitality, the firm also works with clients in other industries, including finance and automotive. Additionally, the C-Suite Comms division supports C-level executives from top-performing organizations worldwide with their communications needs

Miret Padovani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Expanding to Miami and the American market is an exciting step in our mission to deliver outstanding results for clients around the globe. Plus, I absolutely love Miami, so it was an easy location pick!”

With a commitment to strategic growth, By Miret Padovani is open to exploring additional locations that align with its global vision.

ABOUT BY MIRET PADOVANI

Founded in 2022, By Miret Padovani is a marketing, PR, and sales representation firm with offices in Dubai and Miami. The company consists of four divisions, offering specialized expertise for different industries: Hotel Marketing Space, Finance Marketing Space, Esports Marketing Space, and C-Suite Comms.

For more information, visit https://bymiretpadovani.com. Or connect with our founder on LinkedIn.

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES

info@bymiretpadovani.com