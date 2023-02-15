GC Labs, a leading clinical laboratory in South Korea, participated in Medlab Middle East 2023 for the second straight year, where they demonstrated their full portfolio of diagnostic testing and expanded business base throughout the region.

Medlab Middle East, the MENA region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition, was held at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) UAE, Feb 6-9. At this leading exhibition, GC Labs conducted business meetings with partners from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia to discuss in-depth ways to collaborate.

At this premier event, GC Labs showcased diagnostic testing of unique quality with international accreditation from CAP, ISO 15189 and so on. They proved testing accuracy and reliability with the approval of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for standardization program in vitamin D and hormone (VDSCP & HoSt). Also, they highlighted testing capabilities to conduct more than 92 million tests per year with extensive test menus.

While consulting with existing partners about the strategies to strengthen cooperation, they introduced various business portfolios to potential clients, including lab consulting along with TSO (Test Send-Out) service.

In addition to actively seeking business opportunities, GC Labs operated promotional booth to enhance brand awareness and solidify their position as the preeminent clinical laboratories in the market.

“With the Middle East a key region for GC Labs, we shall continue to expand our business network through our proven technology and expertise in diagnostics. Taking Medlab as the starting point, GC Labs will be on track to do aggressive sales and marketing work in 2023 to strengthen its overseas business in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.” says Dr. Eun-hee Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of GC Labs.

About GC Labs

GC Labs is South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory that also specializes in infectious diseases and serves as part of the Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive an accurate diagnosis and the right treatment with unrivalled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays.

With more than 40 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but also GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with 20 institutions worldwide. GC Labs is qualified with world-class medical standards of medical manpower, level and infrastructure.

For further information, please visit our official website www.gclabs.co.kr/eng.