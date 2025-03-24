Company strengthens its global presence, facilitating business expansion, skilled workforce placement, and investment-driven immigration, with upcoming expansions planned for Europe.

Dubai, UAE – Gateway Canada, a premier global mobility and business acquisition services provider, has officially launched its Dubai operations, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion. The new office reinforces the company’s commitment to facilitating business growth, skilled workforce placement, and investment-based immigration, connecting individuals and enterprises with opportunities across North America, Europe, and the UAE.

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Gateway Canada has been at the forefront of business expansion, business expos, skilled workforce placement, and investment-based immigration, helping individuals and enterprises establish a presence in key global markets.

Commenting on the launch of its UAE operations, Fazil Gardezi, CEO of Gateway Canada, highlighted, “Dubai has always been a strategic hub for global commerce and talent mobility. Our expansion into the UAE allows us to better serve individuals and businesses looking to tap into international opportunities. This move strengthens our ability to connect professionals and investors with new markets, facilitating seamless global mobility and business growth.

Beyond Gateway Canada, Fazil Gardezi has built a robust portfolio of businesses across multiple industries and regions. His ventures include Propertyve Management LLC in the US, an investment and asset management firm; Tech Hub Toronto in Canada, an innovation and technology center working as a government contractor; and Delivra Euro in Europe, a next-generation logistics and delivery company designed to open thousands of job opportunities across the European logistics sector.

The Dubai expansion serves as a launchpad for Delivra Euro, which aims to facilitate job placements for skilled workers from Asia into Europe, strengthening the region’s workforce and economy.

In addition to Canada and the UAE, Gateway Canada has a strong presence in Albania and Pakistan, with upcoming expansions planned for Europe in the next six months.

“Our long-term goal is to build a global ecosystem where individuals and businesses can access borderless opportunities, whether through job placements, investment-driven immigration, or business expansion,” added Gardezi.

About Gateway Canada

Gateway Canada was founded in 1998 and later acquired by Fazil Gardezi, who has since transformed it into a leading global mobility and business expansion firm, helping professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors establish a foothold in Canada, the US, the UAE, and Europe. With dedicated teams across four countries and a growing portfolio of strategic ventures, the company continues to unlock international opportunities for its clients.