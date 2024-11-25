London – Gatehouse Bank has announced the planned sale of an 800-home housing fund in the UK through its subsidiary, Gatehouse Living Group.

Gatehouse Living Group is a vertically-integrated residential real estate investment and management platform, comprising of Gatehouse Investment Management and property manager, Ascend.

The portfolio, which held a majority investment from a leading sovereign wealth fund, had been constructed over several years, surpassing eight hundred homes for rent across the UK. The fund was sold to a subsidiary of a major UK bank, with the exit achieving investors’ expectations.

This is the second single-family rental (SFR) portfolio to be established and exited by Gatehouse Living Group, which has been active in the UK’s SFR market since 2014. In 2021, Gatehouse sold the 918-unit Thistle Portfolio for circa £150m, which was the largest and first transaction of its nature in the UK at the time.

Gatehouse Living Group currently has three SFR platforms with two close to stabilisation. The capital partners include leading names from private equity. It has invested over £825m of capital, with over 4,000 homes completed or under construction.

Fahed Boodai, Chairman of Gatehouse Bank, commented: “I believe single-family rental is a crucial part of the UK’s future housing provision, and I am delighted with this positive development, which further cements Gatehouse Bank’s important role in promoting investment in the UK property market through Shariah-compliant finance.”

About Fahed Boodai:

Fahed Boodai hails from Kuwait and is the Chairman and Co-founder of Gatehouse Financial Group and Gatehouse Bank.

About Gatehouse Bank:

Gatehouse Bank is a Shariah-compliant ethical bank, based in London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and Wilmslow. Gatehouse Bank offers a range of ethical savings products for UK customers, as well as residential property finance in England and Wales for UK Residents, UK Expats and International homebuyers and landlords. Gatehouse Bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. A founding signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, Gatehouse is committed to playing its part in creating a sustainable future for all.

gatehousebank.com