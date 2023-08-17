Gargash Motors, a leading distributor of premium and luxury cars, and the authorized distributor of GAC Motor in the United Arab Emirates, has proudly unveiled the exquisite all new GS3 EMZOOM, announcing its availability in an event that took place in their GAC Motor Showroom in Deira. The event was attended by the management of Gargash Group, GAC Motor, and members of the press.

The GS3 EMZOOM is an automotive design masterpiece with its futuristic looks, state of the art features, and spacious interior. This unveiling stands as a testament to GAC Motor’s commitment to delivering innovative and trendsetting vehicles that consistently exceed expectations. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence, Gargash Group is actively shaping the future of mobility and crafting unparalleled experiences for UAE's passionate car enthusiasts.

Commenting on launch, Shehab Gargash, Managing Director & Group CEO of Gargash Group, said: “With our Partners, we are devoted to setting new trends, pioneering innovation, and delivering uncompromising quality and services for our customers. With the GS3 EMZOOM’s introduction, we reaffirm our brand values by seamlessly merging unique design, intelligent technology, and outstanding performance."

Morgan Sunderland, General Manager at Gargash Motors, added "Our mission is to introduce vehicles that not only inspire curiosity, but also seamlessly combine style, comfort, and advanced features. Our commitment to customer satisfaction propels our ongoing quest for excellence, and we are thrilled to showcase the GS3 EMZOOM as a prime embodiment of our brand's values in action."

Also commenting on this occasion, Zhang Yongming, General Manager of GAC Middel East, “Emzoom, our latest addition to the lineup, ushers in a bold and exciting chapter for GAC Motor, signifying an era marked by heightened confidence in our brand's value, an assertive global strategy, and the prowess of our self-developed technology. This remarkable creation stands as a crowning achievement alongside our immensely popular All New GS8, Empow, and Emkoo models. We hold a strong conviction that through its innovative design and unwavering performance, Emzoom will ignite a new wave of appreciation among discerning UAE consumers, underscoring GAC's commitment and unwavering dedication to the artistry of Chinese craftsmanship at the high end.”

Once inside the vehicle, passengers are greeted by a functional cockpit boasting, ambient lighting, and a 7-inch LCD instrument screen offering four driving modes for a personalized driving experience. A dedicated mobile phone bracket on the touchscreen ensures seamless accessibility.

Beneath the hood, the EMZOOM features a 1.5 TG engine generating 174 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. The smooth 7-speed WDCT transmission ensures optimal performance, while the MacPherson suspension at the front and torsion beam suspension at the rear deliver a comfortable and controlled ride.

During the event, Gargash Motors also showcased the captivating and innovative EMKOO, a next-generation technical SUV celebrated for its pioneering style, intelligent technology, and remarkably efficient powertrain. Since its debut, EMKOO has resonated deeply with UAE residents, captivating the market with its distinctive allure.