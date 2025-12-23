Cairo, Egypt: Nice Deer, Egypt’s leading health insurance technology company announced that Telecom Egypt, the country’s leading telecommunications provider, has selected Nice Deer’s advanced digital platform to manage the healthcare services for more than 28,000 Telecom Egypt employees.

This cooperation marks a significant milestone in Nice Deer’s expansion into the corporate sector. Through its state-of-the-art digital platform, Nice Deer will support Telecom Egypt in automating insurance operations, enhancing claims management accuracy, improving transparency, and achieving measurable operational cost efficiencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Mostafa Medhat, CEO of Nice Deer, said:

“We are proud of Telecom Egypt’s trust in choosing the Nice Deer digital platform to manage its employees’ healthcare services. This collaboration reflects the strength of our platform and the value it brings to managing complex insurance programs in large organizations.”

Engy Shalash, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nice Deer, added:

“At Nice Deer, we believe technology should make healthcare simpler and more accessible. Our partnership with a pioneering institution like Telecom Egypt inspires us to deliver our digital solutions to thousands of employees, helping them manage their medical insurance with ease and efficiency. This partnership is built on a shared commitment to innovation, empowerment, and delivering real value through smart technology.”

From Telecom’s Egypt’s side, the company stated:

“Nice Deer has been an exceptional technology partner, providing full operational and technical support to ensure a fast, efficient, and reliable launch. Their dedication and expertise allowed us to move smoothly from planning to execution. Together, we are empowering Egypt’s health insurance ecosystem with the speed, efficiency, and innovation needed to serve Telecom Egypt employees effectively and reliably.”

Nice Deer remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining the highest service standards. Through its digital platform, the company enables Telecom Egypt to streamline insurance operations, enhance claims management, and deliver a superior experience for its insured employees, in full alignment with Telecom Egypt’s vision of leading Egypt’s digital transformation.

This partnership further strengthens Nice Deer’s position as a trusted strategic partner in the digital health insurance sector and represents a major advancement in how employee healthcare is managed across large corporations in Egypt.