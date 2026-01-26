Dubai, UAE – Gargash Motors, one of the leading car distributors in the UAE, has inaugurated a landmark showroom for GAC Motor in Deira, Dubai. The ceremony was attended by senior management from Gargash Group, members of the GAC Motor International - Middle East team, valued partners, media, and distinguished guests. This new facility is the largest GAC Motor showroom in the United Arab Emirates, marking a pivotal milestone in the brand’s strategic expansion across the country.

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s most iconic and historically significant automotive hubs, the Deira showroom underscores GAC Motor’s commitment to accessibility, cultural heritage, and serving a diverse and growing customer base. Deira’s enduring status as a cornerstone of the UAE’s automotive landscape makes it the perfect setting for GAC Motor to reinforce its presence in a location that blends tradition with continued commercial vitality.

The state-of-the-art showroom has been meticulously designed and constructed in full alignment with GAC Motor’s latest global corporate identity. The facility embodies an elegant, sophisticated, and contemporary aesthetic that reflects the brand’s premium positioning, international standards, and forward-thinking vision.

Far more than a traditional retail space, the Deira flagship delivers the complete GAC Experience. Visitors can expect a premium, welcoming and immersive showroom environment showcasing the full GAC product portfolio, including the latest internal-combustion models alongside the all-electric HYPTEC and AION range. The showroom offers a seamless journey from initial product discovery to vehicle ownership, enhanced consultation services, and personalized customer engagement. With its expansive footprint, the space is also designed to host brand activations, new model launches and community events to further engage customers across Dubai and the UAE.

“This significant upgrade of our footprint in Deira reflects the strong and enduring place for GAC Motor in the UAE car scene. Gargash and GAC Motor remain bound by a shared commitment to innovation, uncompromising quality and a genuine customer first philosophy,” said Shehab Gargash, Managing Director & Group CEO, Gargash Group.

Mark Zhang, General Manager of GAC International Middle East, added: “We are grateful to Gargash Motors for their continued support and investment in our brand. Together, we will continue to work closely to deliver innovative mobility solutions and exceptional value to our customers across the region. This new showroom sets a benchmark for excellence and paves the way for our ambitious growth plans in the UAE.”

Looking ahead, GAC Motor and Gargash Motors remain committed to further expanding their footprint with additional locations and the introduction of exciting new models planned for 2026 and beyond.

