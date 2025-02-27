UAE-Dubai: Gargash Motors, one of the leading car distributors in the UAE, has officially launched the GAC EMPOW R at an exclusive event, further strengthening its commitment to delivering high-performance and innovative automotive solutions to the region.

Senior management from Gargash Group and GAC MOTOR attended the event, where Morgan Sunderland, General Manager of Gargash Motors, Khaled El Assal, GAC National Sales Manager of Gargash Motors and Mark Zhang, General Manager – GAC MOTOR International Middle East, led the unveiling. Guests also enjoyed an exclusive track experience.

Speaking at the launch, Khaled El Assal stated: “At Gargash Motors, we take pride in bringing exceptional vehicles to the UAE market. The launch of the GAC EMPOW R is a testament to our dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-performance, technologically advanced vehicles that blend striking design with cutting-edge features. This model is set to redefine the driving experience with its dynamic performance and modern aesthetics.”

Mark Zhang added: “The UAE is a key market for GAC MOTOR, and the introduction of the EMPOW R highlights our focus on innovation and performance. This model has been meticulously designed to meet the expectations of modern drivers, offering a thrilling yet comfortable driving experience. We are eager to see how it resonates with automotive enthusiasts in the region.”

The GAC EMPOW R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, producing an impressive 265 horsepower and 400 N-M of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. Equipped with ZF DP-EPS steering system, Bosch ESP10.0, premium Continental 4-piston fixed calipers, and Michelin performance tires. This high-performance sedan combines power, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology in a sleek and aerodynamic package.

With a starting price of AED 119,900, the GAC EMPOW R offers exceptional value, complemented by a 5-year warranty and 2 years of complimentary service. Customers can choose from five sophisticated exterior colors: Black, White, Grey, Matte Grey, and Silver. Inside, the vehicle features premium front bucket seats upholstered in suede and leather with carbon fiber accents, offering a blend of comfort and sportiness.

Designed with technology and safety at its core, the EMPOW R comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Detection. Additionally, it boasts an 8-speaker Yamaha sound system, a dual 10.25-inch LCD display cluster, and a 360-degree surround-view camera with an intelligent parking system, ensuring a superior driving experience.

For more information, visit https://www.gargashgacmotor.com/new-vehicles/empowr/.

About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and F&B. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, Gargash Group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Restaurant and Hotel industry.

About GACMOTOR

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC MOTOR) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC MOTOR has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.