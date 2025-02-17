Super Sport Bespoke Edizione, features unique styling elements and performance upgrades

Alfa Romeo owners can access the Bespoke Edizione Program, a tailor-made service to personalize their vehicles

Dubai-UAE: Gargash Motors, one of the largest distributors of luxury performance cars in the UAE and the official distributor of Alfa Romeo in the country, has unveiled the Quadrifoglio Super Sport, a limited-edition series that pays homage to Alfa Romeo’s rich motorsport heritage. This exclusive launch also marks the UAE debut of the Bespoke Edizione Program, a premium customization service from Gargash Motors that allows Alfa Romeo enthusiasts to personalize their vehicles like never before.

The unveiling was a milestone moment for automotive collectors and Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, Gargash Motors unveiled the Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport Bespoke Edizione, blending high-performance engineering with a distinctive, tailor-made touch. This event marked the official launch of the Bespoke Edizione program in the UAE, offering an exclusive customization experience. Adding to the excitement, Gargash Motors surprised attendees with one-of-a-kind Bespoke Edizione models, including the Giulia Competizione, Tonale Veloce, and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary.

Morgan Sunderland, General Manager at Gargash Motors, commented on the launch: "At Gargash Motors, our vision has always been to bring world-class automotive experiences to the UAE by blending heritage with innovation. The launch of the Quadrifoglio Super Sport Bespoke Edizione is a testament to this commitment, celebrating Alfa Romeo’s storied motorsport legacy while catering to the UAE’s deep appreciation for high-performance vehicles. With the introduction of the Bespoke Edizione program, we are elevating the customization experience, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to own truly one-of-a-kind vehicles that reflect their individuality. This exclusive edition is more than just a car—it’s a statement of passion, craftsmanship, and excellence. We are proud to offer our customers a driving experience that seamlessly fuses Italian artistry with cutting-edge engineering."

Exclusivity Meets Performance

Powered by a 2.9-liter V6 engine producing 510 hp, the Quadrifoglio Super Sport offers an unparalleled driving experience, combining best-in-class agility, optimal weight balance, and razor-sharp handling. For the first time in Alfa Romeo history, the iconic Quadrifoglio emblem features a bold black background, symbolizing the brand’s relentless pursuit of performance.

The Super Sport is available in three eye-catching exterior colors: Etna Red, Vulcano Black, and Alfa White, enhanced by carbon fiber accents on the mirrors, grille, and roof, black calipers, and black alloy wheels. Equipped with Carbon Ceramic Brakes, it ensures superior braking performance. Inside, you'll find red exposed carbon fiber details and contrasting red stitching, further elevating its dynamic character.

The Super Sport Bespoke Edizione – A New Level of Customization

For those seeking an even more tailored experience, Gargash Motors introduces the Super Sport Bespoke Edizione, an enhanced version featuring a Titanium Akrapovic Exhaust (+10 hp), GTAm OEM rear spoiler, carbon fiber diffuser, hood vents with green stripes, and bespoke two-tone wheels with green-painted calipers. Each model in this exclusive edition is marked with a "Bespoke Edizione 1 of 1" emblem, reflecting the pinnacle of personalization.

The Bespoke Edizione Program – Customization Without Limits

Beyond the Super Sport, Gargash Motors is offering Alfa Romeo owners the Bespoke Edizione Program, a tailor-made service allowing clients to individualize their vehicles. From exterior carbon fiber elements and bespoke paintwork to personalized leather interiors and high-performance exhaust upgrades, this program redefines exclusivity across all Alfa Romeo models, including Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio.

Availability and Pricing

The Giulia & Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport will be available from AED 479,900. With the Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport arriving in February and the Giulia Quadrifoglio Super sport arriving in March, with additional bespoke options available upon request. All models come with a 7-year warranty and a 5-year service package, ensuring peace of mind for owners.

A Legacy of Motorsport Excellence

The Quadrifoglio Super Sport stands as a tribute to Alfa Romeo’s racing heritage. Combining Italian craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and race-bred performance, this limited series solidifies Alfa Romeo’s status as a benchmark for driving excellence.

