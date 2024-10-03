DUBAI — In a strategic step towards achieving its sustainability goals, Gargash Group, a leading business enterprise in the UAE, has partnered with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region. This collaboration, officially inaugurated with an MoU signing ceremony at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Center in Dubai Design District, was crystalized with their debut Green Loan that was extended earlier for a number of projects across Gargash Group. The two institutions are also in discussion on future ESG integration initiatives for the Group, including but not limited to other Sustainability-Linked facilities.

By obtaining its first Green Loan, Gargash Group aligns itself with a prestigious and select group of UAE enterprises that have leveraged impactful and sustainable financing solutions. The partnership aims to promote and advance robust sustainability agendas for both Gargash Group and Mashreq by setting and achieving ambitious sustainability targets.

As a tangible expression of these goals, Gargash Group is planning solar installations across 25 sites in the next three years, with an energy potential totaling over 5 MW. While 5 sites are expected to be completed as early as 2025, plans are also underway to execute energy efficiency projects spanning across 25 of its sites. Finance requirements for these plans are to be covered through the Green Loan facility from Mashreq.

Walid Hizaoui, Group Chief Strategy Officer at Gargash Group shared his insights at the event, stating, “This partnership marks a critical milestone in our sustainability journey. With a reliable and trusted banking partner supporting us, we are wholeheartedly committed to integrating sustainability practices into every aspect of our operations for a greener future. We have meticulously scoped our businesses and implemented the necessary infrastructure to monitor our progress towards decarbonization—our ultimate long-term goal. This initiative not only underscores our unwavering commitment to reducing the nation's carbon footprint but also aligns with the UAE Green Agenda 2030 and UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, promoting sustainable practices across the board.”

Thomas Schulz, General Manager Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars at Gargash Enterprises, added, “This is an important milestone that will help drive the Mercedes-Benz brand forward, a brand long rooted in values of innovation and sustainability. This collaboration is a main catalyst fueling our commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 in the UAE. Our commitment to this objective reflects our dedication to the brand and our responsibility to the UAE, as we push forward in sustainable mobility. With a solid framework in place, we are confident our efforts will drive meaningful progress towards a greener future.”

Karim Amer, Head of Automotive Sector at Mashreq commented, “Mashreq is proud to support Gargash Group's transition towards a sustainable future through their inaugural Green Loan and other potential Sustainability-Linked facilities. This financing is designed to enable remarkable reductions in emissions and accelerate decarbonization initiatives which we have been actively driving across the Automotive sector, through proactive engagement with our clients on both formulization as well as execution of their Sustainability Strategies. By aligning financial incentives with sustainability objectives, we aim to enhance operational efficiencies for our partners and set a benchmark that encourages other organizations to integrate energy efficiency and sustainability into their core strategies.”

The partnership between Gargash Group and Mashreq is a significant step forward in the collective effort to achieve a sustainable future and it also demonstrates their commitment to a more responsible and environmentally conscious business landscape.

-Ends-

About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and Food & Beverage. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, enabling the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, Gargash Group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Food & Beverage industry.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

