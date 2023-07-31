Hosting its first ever eSports tournament in MENA region, TikTok plays role of creative powerhouse, blending gaming, entertainment, and culture

Dubai: – The world of gaming has been supercharged in the past few years. The way digital platform users engage, create and connect through gaming has evolved remarkably. Leading the charge is TikTok, which has witnessed an extraordinary surge over the past year in gaming enthusiasts, connecting through their shared passion.

From discovering new games to sharing epic wins and major fails, TikTok has become the ultimate platform for gamers to connect, create and set cultural trends. With a staggering 3 trillion views worldwide for gaming content in 2022, TikTok has transformed into a global hub where diverse audiences connect through their shared passion and foster a larger-than-life community.

And it’s not just diehard gamers joining in the fun - 82% of TikTok users are playing games at least once a week, according to the Marketing Science, Global Entertainment Study (Gaming Vertical) 2021, conducted for the platform by Material.

In the MENA region, #GamingOnTikTok - which has an astounding 55.5 billion views globally - has exploded, racking up millions of views across the UAE (81 million views), Saudi Arabia (238 million views) and Egypt (81 million views). With sub-hashtags like #MobileGamerNation (3.6 billion global views, 25 million video views for UAE, 227 million video views for KSA and 287 million Egypt) and #WhatToPlay (1.3 global views, 665,000 for UAE, 1.2 million KSA, 662,000 Egypt) TikTok has become a haven for gamers seeking gameplay insights, recommendations, and tips.

Remember when you used to rely on friends' recommendations for the next exciting game to play? TikTok has taken that up a notch, letting you join in the fun with content endorsed by trusted creators. Mohamed Harb, TikTok's Head of Sports & Gaming MENA, said: "The MENA Gaming community on TikTok is a vibrant community where passionate gamers collaborate and interact, exchanging recommendations, reviews, gameplay experiences, reactions, and noteworthy moments from various video games, including FPS, E-Sports, open-world, and mobile games."

The power of TikTok's influence on gaming discovery and engagement is undeniable. According to Marketing Science, Global Entertainment Study (Gaming Vertical) 2021, Conducted by Material, 41% of users downloaded a featured game after seeing gaming content on TikTok, and 36% made purchases to play. Not only that, the What's Next: Gaming Trend Report 2023 shows that a staggering 70% of TikTok audiences also agree that they feel a deeper connection with people they interact with on TikTok than on other sites and apps that they use.

As a gamer, finding your tribe has never been easier. All it takes is a simple click on the relevant hashtags to connect with others who share your passion or want to join in the fun. This ease of discovery is redefining entertainment, placing gaming at the heart of it all.

But it’s not limited to discovery alone – TikTok, through its very nature – has propelled gaming into mainstream entertainment. Gaming content on the platform is not just about showcasing gameplay; it's a gateway to discovering new games, trying new formats, and bridging the gap between creators and gamers.

Taking its commitment to gamers and the gaming community a step further, TikTok MENA hosted its first-ever eSports tournament.

The TikTok Invitational eSports Tournament brought together the top 16 eSports teams from across the MENA region for an exciting two-day event. On June 23 and 24, these teams showcased their skills in the popular battle-royale game PUBG, battling it out for a significant prize.

The intense competition was streamed live exclusively on TikTok, allowing fans to tune in and witness the action-packed gameplay firsthand. Enhanced by professional commentators who provided real-time analysis and commentary, making for a truly immersive viewing experience, the event generated 132 million views on #GamingOnTikTok over just two days.

TikTok thus plays the role of a creative powerhouse, seamlessly blending gaming, entertainment, and culture. The community empowers creators to experiment with gaming content, from filmmakers on TikTok transforming favorite games into films, to chefs showcasing imaginative takes on game characters through food art. The platform’s unique ability to inspire and create a level playing field for users from diverse backgrounds through shared interests has given rise to a vibrant gaming community.

Not quite an unlikely alliance, but gaming and TikTok sure make a powerful one, revolutionizing entertainment and creating a new era of gaming-centric experiences. As brands and creators come together to build authentic communities and novel experiences, TikTok's role as a cultural launchpad for games continues to redefine the landscape of entertainment.

