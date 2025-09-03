DUBAI: Gallagher today announced it has appointed Andy Winwood as a Senior Executive. In his new role Andy will support the Senior Executive Officer, Nadim Semaan in running Gallagher’s Middle East & Africa business with a particular focus on large clients, market engagement, business development and further building Gallagher’s presence in the region.

Andy brings a wealth of experience gained from 35 years in the insurance industry. He joins Gallagher from the energy industry, having spent the last 14 years with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) as a senior Insurance and Risk Consultant, advising its global business affiliates and joint venture companies. Aramco is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia and is the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals company.

Prior to this, Andy held a number of senior roles at AON both in the UK and Middle East, having commenced his career in 1990 at Lloyd’s at London market firm, Fenchurch Insurance Brokers, which latterly became part of Gallagher through its acquisition of Heath Lambert in 2011.

Gallagher was first established in the Middle East in 2022 and has grown to a team of over 80 risk professionals. The team provides specialty and facultative insurance, advice, and risk management services to clients across industry sectors including aerospace, construction, energy, power & renewables, financial services, and marine.

Commenting on the appointment Nadim said: “With his broad understanding of risk, extensive market knowledge and years of hands-on insurance experience in the region, Andy brings unique value to our growing presence. He will play a pivotal leadership role in building the business and his expertise will provide a springboard for further expansion.

“This announcement reinforces our commitment to bringing clients the very best expertise available and Gallagher remains committed to delivering best-in-class service and insurance knowledge to our clients in the region.”

Andy added: “The opportunity to join one of the fastest growing and most dynamic global brokerage and risk consulting businesses in the region with Gallagher was one I simply could not ignore. Nadim and the team have firmly established a strong regional presence and its growth since launch is enviable. Having been based in the Middle East for much of my career I am fortunate to have a good insight to the culture and have worked on a wide range of large, complex and demanding projects. Gallagher is well placed to build on its success to date, given its focus on providing clients with technical insurance know-how, tailored products and services. I am looking forward to playing an integral part in driving the business forward to deliver sustainable growth and the foremost levels of professional advice.”

For further press information, please contact:

Emma Banks

About Gallagher

Gallagher is the brand name of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) — the global insurance broker, risk management services and consulting firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Gallagher offers client service capabilities in more than 130 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

For further information, please visit www.ajg.com/uk