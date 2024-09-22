

Galaxy Realty, known for its premium developments across South India, is expanding its footprint into Dubai with the launch of Jardin Astral, an ultra-luxury project in Jumeirah Garden City. With plans to introduce more luxury projects in the coming months, the company is positioning itself as a key player in Dubai’s real estate market. To support this growth, Galaxy Realty has partnered with MOTAD, a leading creative and digital agency, to manage the social and digital media presence for this flagship development. This partnership aims to showcase the unique selling points of the property, driving engagement, lead generation, and conversions.

With its expertise in social media management, content creation, and performance marketing, MOTAD will help Galaxy’s Jardin Astral establish an online presence, increase brand awareness, and attract potential customers. By enhancing Jardin Astral by Galaxy’s digital footprint, the collaboration aims to boost online engagement and drive interest from the audiences.

Addressing this collaboration, Jenzeer Ahmed, CEO of Galaxy Realty, added, "At Galaxy Realty, we are redefining the real estate industry with a commitment to honesty, integrity, and quality. Our partnership with MOTAD will enable us to craft living experiences that inspire and delight, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai.

Zinekhar Ahmed, Executive Director of Galaxy Realty, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "Through our partnership with MOTAD, we are committed to creating living experiences that truly matter. Our dedication to exceptional quality and attention to detail ensures that every home is more than just a space – it’s an unforgettable experience."

Rafat Jamil Siddique, General Manager of MOTAD, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to partner with Galaxy Realty on Jardin Astral, their latest luxury project in Dubai. As Galaxy Realty expands its footprint from South India, we're excited to be part of their journey. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results and supporting Galaxy Realty in establishing a robust presence in Dubai with Jardin Astral, a truly unique and luxurious offering."

www.motad.ae

www.galaxyrealty.com