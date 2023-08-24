Dubai, UAE: The month-long Samsung Galaxy Open Market at the Star Atrium at Dubai Mall culminates in a series of photo competitions, creator battles and exciting prizes in its last week. Residents and visitors alike can visit the pop-up until August 28, with a thrilling final weekend on the 26 and 27.

Under the theme ‘Join the Flip Side’, the pop-up store showcases Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, including the revolutionary Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and Galaxy Watch6 Series.

Throughout the week, guests can participate in the FlexStudio Competition, which lets users try out diverse angles of the Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie in a dedicated experiential zone. The best/most creative images will win a Samsung voucher. Meanwhile, expert instructors continue to offer daily Photography Masterclasses, which teach tips and tricks of the Galaxy Z Flip5 camera, with weekly prizes awarded for the best image. Gaming enthusiasts are invited to the gaming zone to compete in popular mobile games, with various Tab S9 and Galaxy Fold5 gaming kits, including a Mini Arcade, a Z Fold5 Controller and a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at hand for the ultimate gaming experience.

Meanwhile, the finale of the Flip Your Beats freestyle rap/singing challenge was held on August 20. The winner Khalid Ali received a Galaxy Z Flip5, the runners-up Layla Neyazy got the Galaxy Watch6, while the 2nd and 3rd runners-up, Aaram Jameel and Mahmoud Ali Kamel took home the Buds2.

The competition invited the singer/rapper to demonstrate their creativity by altering an existing song or creating a new one to highlight the new Flip Phone.

-Ends-

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.